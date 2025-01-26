Romelu Lukaku seems to be leading Napoli to the Serie A title as the Belgian continues to score important goals for the Partenopei

Manager Antonio Conte had lamented the departures of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Georgian forward Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Lukaku has taken his league tally to 9 goals in 20 appearances this season, despite the exit of key players

Napoli have extended their lead on the Serie A title following their hard-fighting victory over rivals Juventus on Saturday afternoon.

The Partenopei came from behind to claim all three precious points against the Old Lady in a mouthwatering encounter.

Juventus opened the scoring just before halftime when Randal Kolo Muani found the back of the net to silence the entire Diego Maradona Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku has scored nine goals in the Italian Serie A this season. Photo: Giuseppe Bellini.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa headed over from a big opportunity, but somehow the ball fell into Muani's path and the Frenchman finished off in style.

Antonio Conte's side started the second half on a sensational note and Romelu Lukaku was close, but his header was denied by goalkeeper Di Gregorio.

Gregorio could do nothing about Anguissa's effort in the 57th minute after he met Politano’s cross ahead of Weston McKennie to pick out the bottom corner, making it 1-1.

Lukaku and Politano continued to pile the pressure but their efforts were deflected wide by Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Gatti respectively.

Desperate Napoli went ahead when Romelu Lukaku slotted home from the spot in the 69th minute.

Scott McTominay found space in the danger area, then lured Manuel Locatelli into conceding a penalty for the visitors.

The 2-1 win saw Napoli win their seventh consecutive Serie A title and go six points ahead atop the Serie A table, with 53 points from 22 matches.

Inter are second with 47 points, with two games at hand, while Atalanta are third with 46 points from 22 games.

Lukaku leading Napoli to the Serie A title?

Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Napoli after Victor Osimhen was ostracised from the first team last summer has taken his tally to 9 goals in 20 Serie A appearances.

Following his strike against Juventus, the Belgian international became the 2nd player in Serie A history to score against Juventus while playing for Inter, Roma and Napoli, after Amedeo Amadei.

With the strike, Lukaku has now scored his 200th goal in the top 5 European leagues.

After Kvicha Kvaratskhelia departed for Paris Saint-Germain in January, Antonio Conte lamented that Napoli have lost some of their best players.

He said via Sos Fanta:

"Look, I'll leave the decision up to the club. I won't get involved in the transfer market, if they ask me I'll say what I think.

"The objectivity is that two years ago and compared to the Scudetto, the best players left: Osimhen, Kim, Kvara and Zielinski."

However, there seems to be no problems in front of goal, as Lukaku continues to net important goals for the Serie A leaders.

Napoli defeated Juventus without Buongiorno, without Olivera and without Kvaratskhelia who is yet to be replaced.

According to ilNapolista, where there's Lukaku, there's a goal.

Ademola Lookman linked with Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli are making efforts to sign Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, but they have been advised to negotiate for Ademola Lookman.

Lookman remains one of the most sought-after strikers across Europe following his impressive performances for Atalanta.

His future remains uncertain, even though the Italian club hope to extend his deal.

