Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to tread carefully as they explore the possibility of signing prolific Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

This comes in the wake of Gabriel Jesus’ anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which has left the Gunners searching for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Arsenal has been warned against making a move for Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has been in superb form since joining Galatasaray on loan last September after falling out with parent club Napoli last season.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 11 league goals and created four assists in only 14 appearances in the Super Lig for the Turkish giants since his arrival last summer.

Osimhen’s standout performances has put the Nigerian forward on the radar of several top clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea all in the Premier League.

Bent raises concerns over potential Osimhen signing

Bent, known for his sharp analysis of the game, has pointed out potential issues with the transfer of Osimhen to Arsenal should the Gunners pursue a deal for the Galatasaray striker.

While the 26-year-old forward boasts an impressive goal-scoring record at both club and international levels, Bent suggests Osimhen could be a risky investment for Arsenal, Team Talk reports.

“Victor Osimhen, is he really going to be the answer?” Darren Bent questioned on talkSPORT.

“Yes, he was good at Napoli, but maybe his attitude has been questioned on occasions, that’s still a risk.

“I just don’t think you can just go out there and guarantee, right, we know he’s the guy who’s going to go and score us 20, 25 goals.”

Arsenal will have to pay €75 million to Napoli if they are serious about signing Osimhen in the January transfer window as Napoli will accept nothing less for one of their most-prized assets.

Strategic moves needed as Arsenal faces injury crisis

Arsenal’s current predicament highlights the need for strategic planning as Bent’s cautionary tone underscores the importance of aligning recruitment with a long-term vision.

While a top striker can elevate the Gunners’ performances, making a hasty decision could derail other objectives, both on and off the pitch.

For now, Arsenal must carefully evaluate its options ahead of January.

Whether they decide to pursue the deal for Osimhen or explore alternative targets, the decision will likely have far-reaching implications for the team’s future.

Osimhen continues impressive goalscoring run

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen continues to be the shining light for Galatasaray with his goalscoring, continuing an impressive run of form since joining the club on a season-long loan.

The Super Eagles forward took his tally to 11 Turkish Super League goals for the season with a penalty to equalise for the champions in the second half against Hatayspor.

The Lions went behind in the first half, but Osimhen restored parity in the second half with a brilliant penalty, sending the away goalkeeper the wrong way.

