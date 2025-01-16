Victor Osimhen was previously linked with a transfer to Manchester United following the opening of the transfer window

The Galatasaray forward ultimately opted to reject the transfer, despite being a top target for manager Ruben Amorim

A Turkish football expert has detailed why Osimhen turned down the Premier League side's offer to remain at Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen's name has dominated the early stages of the winter transfer window, with reports linking him to a potential move to Manchester United.

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs following his impressive performances in Istanbul.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Besiktas. Image: Ahmad Mora.

The Napoli loanee has recorded an impressive 18 goal contributions in just 17 appearances, according to data from FotMob—a staggering figure that has reportedly caught the attention of Manchester United's decision-makers, who were keen to secure his services.

Despite the Premier League club’s eagerness to secure his services, Osimhen dealt a significant blow to their plans by turning down the transfer offer.

This decision also frustrated Napoli’s hierarchy, who had intended to finalise a permanent move for the forward during the winter window.

With the focus now shifting to Osimhen completing the season at Galatasaray and potentially making a big move in the summer, a Turkish football expert has shed light on why the former LOSC Lille star rejected Manchester United’s approach.

Why Osimhen rejected Man United’s offer

Speaking as captured by media outlet Habersarikirmizi, Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, stated that the Nigerian forward turned down a potential move to Manchester United due to the nature of the offer, which involved a loan deal.

“There was a transfer meeting that I witnessed. Manchester United wanted him, but he rejected them,” Sabuncuoğlu revealed.

Clarifying that the proposed deal included a loan with an obligatory purchase option, he added:

“I don’t think he will go on a loan transfer.”

Sabuncuoğlu further explained that Osimhen is likely to remain with Galatasaray for the foreseeable future, noting:

“If Galatasaray finds the money for Victor Osimhen, they will buy him. They are actively trying to secure the funds.”

Osimhen’s decision to reject Manchester United’s offer has sparked significant debate, with reports claiming Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, expressed frustration over the forward’s refusal to move to the Premier League.

Media outlet Persindeyiz Galatasaray subsequently detailed that Osimhen personally informed Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, in a message that he turned down United’s offer because he had already committed to spending the entire season with Galatasaray before evaluating his options.

Indeed, Osimhen has consistently expressed his determination to finish the current campaign in Istanbul, and Manchester United’s proposal, structured as it was, failed to sway his stance.

Lukaku speaks on replacing Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier detailed how Romelu Lukaku explained Antonio Conte's role in convincing him to replace Osimhen at Napoli.

The former Chelsea forward was signed in the summer of 2024 to replace the Nigerian forward, following a summer that witnessed Osimhen declare his intent to leave the Italian Serie A outfit.

Lukaku also praised Conte’s handling of his adaptation to the team, among other things.

