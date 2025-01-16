Romelu Lukaku was signed in the summer of 2024 by Napoli as a replacement for the departing Victor Osimhen

The former Chelsea forward, for his part, was caught in a dilemma as he had been excluded from the plans of the London club

The big Belgian attacker has recently detailed how Napoli coach Antonio Conte convinced him to join the Neapolitan outfit

Romelu Lukaku has opened up about how Antonio Conte persuaded him to join Napoli during the summer of 2024.

Signed as a replacement for the outgoing Victor Osimhen, whose transfer saga dominated headlines, the Belgian forward initially seemed an unexpected choice to fill the void left by the Nigerian star.

Now fully settled into life at the Neapolitan club, Lukaku has quickly emerged as a leader both on and off the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte during the Serie A match between Milan and Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 29, 2024. Image: Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

His presence has been crucial as Napoli navigates a challenging season, particularly following the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Lukaku’s performances have been impressive, with 14 goal involvements in 20 appearances, as reported by FotMob.

Reflecting on the team's dynamics, he shared insights into how the squad is adapting and their determination to push for the Scudetto. He also revisited his decision to join Napoli, highlighting the key role Conte played in convincing him to step into Osimhen’s shoes.

Lukaku on how Conte convinced him to join Napoli

Touching on the existing relationship they shared from their time at Inter, Lukaku, as captured by Tutto Napoli, detailed:

"When I arrived at Inter, we used to run during training. One day, I skipped a block of runs. He called me into the office and told me that if I did it again, I’d end up out of the squad. We were about to play Sassuolo, and that conversation gave me a great psychological boost because I played well in that match."

Lukaku went on to elaborate on how Conte persuaded him to join Napoli:

"From that moment, we got along even better. He wanted to strengthen me mentally, and he succeeded. When we met again here in Naples, it was a great moment. We looked at each other, and I was very happy to work with him again. He immediately said, 'Let’s get to work right away—it’s time to do something great.'"

So far, Lukaku has been doing his best to fill the void left by Osimhen at Napoli. Despite frequently facing criticism for his performances, the former Manchester United forward seems to be finding his rhythm.

He has now been involved in three goals in his last two appearances, signalling his growing confidence and form with the Neapolitan side.

Lukaku speaks on Kvara’s exit

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lukaku shared his thoughts on the exit of Kvaratskhelia.

The Belgian forward emphasised that the club must focus on its collective strength rather than relying solely on individual brilliance. Lukaku also praised Conte's role in managing the situation, noting that the Italian tactician has done well to keep the players focused despite the buzz generated by the transfer saga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng