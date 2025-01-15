Turkish journalist Yakup Cınar has appealed to Victor Osimhen to influence Ola Aina’s move to Galatasaray

The Super Eagles defender, who is also wanted by Manchester City, is a key target for the Turkish giants

Galatasaray aims to lower Nottingham Forest's transfer demands for the versatile defender

Turkish journalist Yakup Cınar has publicly urged Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to use his influence to help Galatasaray secure the services of his Nigerian teammate, Ola Aina.

The Nottingham Forest defender has emerged as a key transfer target for the Turkish Super Lig champions who are bidding to bolster their squad with additional defenders.

According to the BBC, Galatasaray are facing competition for Aina from English Premier League giants Manchester City who are searching for a replacement for Kyle Walker.

Source: Legit.ng