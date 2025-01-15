Nicolas Jackson has received sticks from Chelsea fans for his performance against Bournemouth on Tuesday

Reece James' stoppage-time equaliser secured Chelsea a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in an intense Premier League clash

Chelsea fans are calling for Jackson to be replaced by a long-term target Victor Osimhen in the transfer window

Chelsea fans are still fuming after their team dropped points again in the Premier League after another disappointing draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Reece James’ stoppage time equaliser rescued a point for Enzo Maresca’s team as they battled to secure a 2-2 draw in front of their supporters at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans have turned on Nicolas Jackson and are demanding the London club sign Victor Osimhen to replace the Ivorian striker. Photo by Jacques Feeney

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Chelsea’s quest to battle for the league title is gradually fading as the West London club has not won any of their last five Premier League matches.

Nicolas Jackson has been one of the biggest casualties of Chelsea’s slump in form as fans have turned on the Ivorian forward for his lack of goals and overall impact on the team.

Following the draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday, there have been calls by fans to bolster the team’s attack as the general consensus indicates Jackson is not the right man to lead Chelsea’s attack.

Chelsea fans want Osimhen at Stamford Bridge

While Jackson has shown flashes of potential since his arrival, his inconsistency in front of goal has raised concerns about whether he can lead the line for a team with lofty ambitions.

Galatasaray star striker Victor Osimhen is one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards and has been a name frequently mentioned among Chelsea supporters.

Known for his clinical finishing, physicality, and ability to thrive under pressure, Osimhen is seen by many as the ideal solution to Chelsea’s woes in front of goal.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and created six assists in all competitions to emerge as Galatasaray’s top scorer this season.

The 26-year-old forward’s ability to convert half-chances into goals contrasts sharply with Jackson’s recent struggles, fueling fans to beg the West London club to make a move for the Super Eagles striker in the future.

Chelsea’s striker problem: A recurring theme

Chelsea’s struggles with finding a reliable striker are nothing new. Since the departure of club legend Didier Drogba, the team has cycled through a series of forwards who failed to consistently deliver.

From Alvaro Morata to Romelu Lukaku, the Blues have invested heavily but achieved little success in filling the void.

The current situation with Jackson has reignited calls for the club to prioritize signing a proven goal scorer in the January transfer window.

Fans argue that a player like Osimhen could transform Chelsea’s fortunes and help the team rediscover its dominance in the Premier League.

Osimhen blamed for Kvaratskelia’s exit from Napoli

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen appears to be on the receiving end of the blame for various recent troubles at Italian Serie A club Napoli.

Claudio Anellucci, a FIFA agent and former agent of Edinson Cavani, indicated that Kvaratskhelia's decision to pursue a transfer away from Napoli was motivated by Osimhen's condition with the club in the summer 2024.

