Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is poised to depart Napoli this winter transfer window for Paris Saint-Germain

The Georgian forward, who alongside Victor Osimhen, led the Neapolitan club to its first Scudetto crown in 33 years, is expected to depart for a fee in the region of €70 million

An Italian transfer expert has subtly blamed Osimhen for the Georgian winger’s decision to seek an exit from the Serie A outfit

Victor Osimhen appears to be at the receiving end of the blames for several issues unfolding at Italian Serie A club, Napoli lately.

The Nigerian forward, who was at the heart of a tumultuous transfer saga in the summer of 2024, saw his previously strong relationship with the club's hierarchy strain after he expressed a desire to leave.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates with teammate Victor Osimhen after scoring during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Torino on March 8th, 2024. Image: Cesare Purini.

In response to Osimhen’s wish to depart, Napoli’s leadership reportedly hindered his efforts to secure a move to a club of his choice, ultimately pushing him toward a loan transfer to Galatasaray.

Now, just a few months after Osimhen’s saga, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also sought to leave the club. According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been reached between Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain for the Georgian winger’s transfer.

Amid Kvaratskhelia’s now imminent departure, an Italian football agent has pointed to Osimhen’s actions during last summer’s transfer window as the catalyst for Kvaratskhelia’s decision to seek an exit from Napoli.

Italian agent blames Osimhen for Kvaratskhelia’s exit

In an interview captured by Tutto Napoli, FIFA agent and former agent of Edinson Cavani, Claudio Anellucci, stated that Kvaratskhelia’s decision to request an exit from Napoli stemmed from Osimhen’s situation with the club in the summer of 2024.

“The situation could have been handled better. Napoli was burned by the Osimhen case, which was badly managed since the end of the Scudetto season, when it was rumored he would leave.

It was also necessary to adjust Kvara's salary to avoid the current situation, where he's become a player who's not easy to manage. It would be better for everyone if he leaves now, especially if PSG is interested.

I also want to emphasise that in this market, the buyer sets the price, not the seller. So, the Parisian club will determine that.”

Anellucci also stressed that Napoli would be better off without the Georgian winger, comparing his impact to that of current Napoli star, David Neres.

While Kvaratskhelia’s departure seems imminent, Osimhen’s situation remains unresolved. The Nigerian forward, currently in excellent form with Galatasaray, recently rejected a transfer to Manchester United.

It is expected that discussions surrounding Osimhen’s future will again dominate the headlines in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Galatasaray icon criticise Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray icon, Hasan Şaş, criticised Osimhen despite his impressive form for the Istanbul outfit.

The former Turkish winger stated that the Nigerian forward was not scoring enough goals and could improve by learning how to score an astronomical number of goals like Mauro Icardi.

Şaş, however, praised Osimhen’s work ethic, among other things.

