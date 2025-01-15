Ademola Lookman is the reigning African Footballer of the Year after winning the award in Morocco last month

Lookman had a remarkable season, which peaked when he scored an impressive hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final

The Super Eagles forward has named the player he wanted to be like growing up, and it is surprising for most fans

Ademola Lookman’s choice of the player he wanted to be like growing up has caught fans by surprise after naming a former Chelsea player as his childhood idol.

Lookman is the reigning African Footballer of the Year after winning the award at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024.

Ademola Lookman played his 100th game for Atalanta during the 1-1 draw against Juventus. Photo by sportinfoto.

Source: Getty Images

He had a remarkable season for Atalanta and Nigeria, and the peak was scoring an impressive hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

His impressive season also earned him a 14th-place finish at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2024.

Lookman names Hazard his idol

As seen in a video by Goal, which was recorded during the Ballon d'Or ceremony last year, the Super Eagles forward was asked which player he wanted to be growing forward.

The 27-year-old attacker did not blink, mentioned the former Chelsea talisman, and gave the same answer when asked which player he would love to play with.

His dream of playing with Hazard can only come through during a charity match, with the Belgian announcing his retirement in 2023 after four difficult seasons at Real Madrid.

Lookman shares a few similarities with his idol: they both play the same position and are direct when taking players on with their speed and quick feet.

The big one came when the English-born attacker was asked which trophy he would love to win, and he mentioned the FIFA World Cup.

His comments drew mixed reactions from fans.

@_Thatbrain replied:

“Awesome, he has a taste. Hazard was a great player.”

@adenijisp replied:

“Most kids don’t know how great Hazard was back then.”

@HnsRiddo replied:

“Nigeria and world cup in the same sentence.”

Lookman's dream of winning the World Cup may be a stretch as he might never play in one if Nigeria misses the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they are not well placed to qualify for.

He would be almost 32 by the time of the 2030 World Cup, which will be held across Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, making him an unlikely member of the team even if Nigeria qualify.

The Nigerian Football Federation have hired UEFA Pro license coach Eric Chelle to manage the team for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Lookman settles GOAT debate

Legit.ng reported that Lookman settled the GOAT debate between two of football’s greatest superstars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in a stylish manner.

The former RB Leipzig forward refused to be drawn in but instead appreciated both players, an approach not many footballers have adopted in the discussion.

