Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, has faced a barrage of criticism in recent times despite his performances

The Nigerian forward has been criticised for missing chances as well as being caught offside on multiple occasions

A Turkish outlet recently backed the Napoli forward with a photo illustrating how his club teammates are the cause of his issues

Victor Osimhen appears to be finding some relief from the wave of criticism he has faced recently, thanks to a supportive post from a Turkish outlet.

Despite being on an impressive goalscoring run, the Nigerian forward has been a target of harsh scrutiny in the Turkish media.

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and FC Dynamo Kyiv at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on January 21, 2025. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to data courtesy of FotMob, Osimhen has registered an impressive 21 goal involvements in just 19 appearances.

However, several journalists have labelled him wasteful, criticising his tendency to miss chances and be caught offside, which has led to goals being disallowed.

Notably, journalist Emre Özcan went as far as to claim that Osimhen is “three steps below” his club teammate, Mauro Icardi.

Amid this barrage of criticism, a Turkish outlet has stepped forward to defend Osimhen, highlighting the forward’s contributions and offering support in the face of relentless scrutiny.

Turkish outlet backs Osimhen amid criticism

In a show of support for the Nigerian forward, media outlet, One Football Galatasaray, shared a post highlighting how the striker is often left isolated, tasked with taking on entire opposition defences on his own.

The outlet explained that while Galatasaray fans had previously criticised Icardi for being a slow striker, the arrival of the pacey Osimhen hasn’t solved their frustrations. Instead, his teammates' lack of speed has become a significant hindrance.

"Icardi was criticised for not running. We got someone who runs, but now the team can't keep up with his pace. There's almost no other teammate in the frame," the outlet posted.

Osimhen, on his part, appears to resonate with this perspective. Following Galatasaray's UEFA Europa League draw against Dynamo Kyiv, the forward urged his teammates to keep up with his attacking runs during matches, emphasising the importance of staying close to him to maximise their offensive potential.

Despite the relentless criticism, it’s worth noting that Osimhen has largely ignored the noise and remained focused on maintaining his impressive form in front of goal. His commitment to improving and delivering for his team continues to shine through.

Osimhen faces strong criticism

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen has been hit with criticism after topping an unwanted record in the UEFA Europa League.

The Nigerian forward, who found the back of the net in the encounter, leads the list of players with the most big chances missed in the Europa League.

Osimhen has so far scored four goals in the competition but has missed as many as 16 big chances for his Istanbul outfit.

The Napoli loanee, however, appears unfazed by this criticism and was recently backed by his coach, Okan Buruk, who detailed he is well pleased with the performance of his striker.

Source: Legit.ng