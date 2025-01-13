Napoli are reportedly resigned to the fate of losing attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during this winter transfer window

The Italian Serie A outfit also harbors the near certainty of Victor Osimhen exiting the club in the upcoming summer window

Current striker, Romelu Lukaku, has spoken about the looming departure of Kvaratskhelia amid comparisons to Osimhen that he continues to receive

Napoli has once again found itself at the centre of a transfer saga, with reports suggesting that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on the verge of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Georgian winger, who has emerged as one of Napoli’s most dangerous attacking threats, is reportedly among the team’s lowest earners.

This, along with other contributing factors, has influenced the dynamic forward's decision to consider a switch to the French champions.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Venezia FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 29, 2024. Image: Giuseppe Maffia.

Source: Getty Images

Amid growing speculation about Kvaratskhelia’s potential switch to the Ligue 1 giants, current Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has weighed in on the situation.

Brought in as a replacement for Victor Osimhen—who himself endured a more turbulent transfer saga before leaving the club—Lukaku emphasised the importance of collective unity over individual aspirations.

Lukaku speaks on Kvaratskhelia's Napoli exit

Speaking to the media, as reported by Tutto Napoli, the Belgian striker, addressed the ongoing transfer rumours, saying:

"We know that in January, there are always a lot of rumours. We are focused on the games and training."

Discussing coach Antonio Conte and his approach to managing such situations, Lukaku added:

"No, he never stops. He is a continuous source of motivation, from training to the match. This energises all the players. If you want to grow, having someone who pushes you like that helps you achieve it by giving everything."

Despite his comments, Lukaku continues to face criticism, especially when his performances and statistics are compared to those of Osimhen. The former Chelsea forward has struggled to replicate the form he showcased early in his Napoli tenure.

However, the 31-year-old appears to be rediscovering his rhythm, contributing to three goals in his last five appearances for the Partenopei, according to data from FotMob.

Napoli currently sits atop the Serie A standings, ahead of Inter Milan, although they have played two more matches than their Scudetto rivals.

Meanwhile, speculation is swirling about Napoli potentially targeting Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho as a replacement for the departing Kvaratskhelia.

Conte speaks on Osimhen’s exit

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Napoli coach, Conte, addressed the situation surrounding Osimhen’s exit from the club.

The Nigerian forward, who had led the Serie A outfit to their first Scudetto crown in 33 years, was ostracised from the first-team setup after requesting a transfer.

Osimhen ultimately secured a move to Galatasaray in the final moments of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Conte, however, explained that he had little control over the events involving the Nigerian striker and was only informed of Osimhen's departure during the same summer he took charge of the team.

The Italian tactician also subtly expressed his sadness over how the situation unfolded with Osimhen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng