Victor Osimhen recently reportedly rejected a winter transfer move to Premier League club Manchester United

This decision by the Nigerian striker was reported to have angered Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis

A report detailing that Osimhen has sent a new message to Napoli's sporting director following his decision has surfaced

Victor Osimhen seems to have stirred some tension within the Napoli hierarchy after reportedly rejecting a potential move to Manchester United.

The Nigerian forward, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, had been the subject of widespread speculation regarding a winter transfer.

However, he has remained resolute in his commitment to finishing the current season with the Turkish club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Goztepe at the RAMS Park Stadium. Image: Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s decision is said to have left Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, furious, with reports indicating that the septuagenarian was heard angrily expressing his displeasure over the striker’s choice.

Amidst the ongoing rumours linking Osimhen to Manchester United, the 26-year-old has reportedly sent a message to Napoli's director, Giovanni Manna, explaining the reasons behind his decision to turn down the move.

Osimhen explains reason for rejecting Man United move

According to a report from the media outlet, Persindeyiz Galatasaray, Osimhen sent a message to the Napoli’s director, explaining that he rejected the transfer to Manchester United because he had already committed to spending the entire season with Galatasaray before considering his options.

"I made a promise to Galatasaray. I'm quite happy here. The fans love me very much. I can't leave them. If the teams that made offers still want me in May, we will sit down and talk again," Osimhen stated.

While Osimhen's words may be disappointing for Napoli and Manchester United, they subtly set the stage for another thrilling summer transfer saga.

The Nigerian striker was at the centre of a lengthy transfer story in the summer of 2024, before his eventual move to Galatasaray.

With Napoli reportedly planning to raise their asking price for the forward, one can only speculate on how the next round of transfer talks involving Osimhen will unfold.

In the meantime, Osimhen continues to impress for Galatasaray. In his 16 appearances so far this season, he has contributed to 13 goals and four assists, according to data from Fotmob.

Napoli chief hints at Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli president, De Laurentiis, has hinted at the immediate future of Osimhen.

The septuagenarian president, who is also a filmmaker, expressed his rage and stated that the forward should contact the Galatasaray hierarchy to arrange a permanent transfer.

The Istanbul club's management has continued to explore ways to extend the former LOSC Lille star’s stay at the Rams Park Arena beyond the duration of his current loan contract.

However, Napoli's financial demands have proven to be a major obstacle, which even president, Dursun Özbek, has admitted.

Despite this, the Galatasaray chief has continued to hint at the club's desire to secure Osimhen on a permanent contract beyond the current deal.

