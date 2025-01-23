Victor Osimhen recently recommended his relative, Adegoke Mayowa Samuel, to Galatasaray's hierarchy for a tryout

The relative of the Nigerian forward, who is also an attacker himself, has begun training with the Istanbul outfit

Footage of Adegoke Mayowa's impressive performance with the Galatasaray youth ranks has recently surfaced

Galatasaray may have unearthed two gems for the price of one, as Victor Osimhen's recommendation of his relative, Adegoke Mayowa Samuel, to the Istanbul outfit for a youth team trial appears to be paying off handsomely.

Reports of the Nigerian striker advocating for Adegoke's signing have dominated the Turkish media recently.

According to these swirling reports, Osimhen, during his discussions with Galatasaray's hierarchy, confidently claimed that his young relative could surpass him in talent and described him as a prolific forward.

True to Osimhen’s words, Adegoke is already turning heads with his remarkable performances since joining the club's youth ranks.

The young attacker, who recently made headlines when photos of him in training surfaced, has continued to impress with his exploits for Galatasaray's U17 team.

As reported by Forza Cimbom, Adegoke has been in sensational form, delivering numerous assists and scoring a string of stunning goals across several matches for the Florya-based side.

His standout performances have sparked widespread discussions among the club's fans, many of whom believe the talented forward might already be too good to remain in the U17 ranks.

While Adegoke continues to shine for Galatasaray's youth team, Osimhen finds himself under scrutiny from the Turkish media amid the buzz surrounding his relative’s progress.

Turkish journalist slams Osimhen

In a recent video in the aftermath of Galatasaray's UEFA Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv, journalist, Emre Özcan, has singled out Osimhen for heavy criticism.

Sharing his thoughts on the Nigerian striker, the Turkish football expert claimed the forward is as many as three tiers below club teammate and former Barcelona academy star, Mauro Icardi.

Osimhen, however, has remained quiet, with the forward continuing to focus on his immense work on the field of play.

The Nigerian forward has so far racked up 21 goal involvements for Galatasaray since the start of the current season.

Osimhen also has the ever-lingering issue of what could become of his immediate future to contend with. However, amid all this, the forward appears focused on finishing the current campaign on a high with Galatasaray.

Turkish media backs Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how a Turkish outlet has backed Osimhen amid the barrage of criticism directed at him.

The media outlet highlighted that the former LOSC Lille forward has largely been a victim of his teammates' actions, as they have failed to effectively complement his attacking efforts.

The 26-year-old forward, during the clash against Dynamo Kyiv, was often pictured stranded in attack or attempting to take on the entire defence of the Ukrainian outfit on his own.

Osimhen subtly echoed these sentiments while speaking to the media in his post-match conference following the draw against the Ukrainian powerhouse.

