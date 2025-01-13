Where Is Captain Ahmed Musa As NFF Unveils New Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle?

Ahmed Musa is officially the Super Eagles captain; however, he has not been part of the national team set-up since AFCON 2023

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Malian tactician Eric Chelle as the new head coach of the national team, with Musa's status unclear

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong has called on Nigerians to support the new manager, who has been unveiled

Chelle's appointment has sparked outrage in some quarters, with many questioning the rationale behind choosing the Malian tactician.

His main mandate is to secure a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Nigeria has struggled in the qualifiers.

Ahmed Musa says he remains part of the national team set-up as the NFF appoints Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

The qualifiers for the Mundial return in March and Nigeria travel to Rwanda for a showdown clash against the Amavubi, per ESPN.

They return home to host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo a few days later.

Victory in both matches will see the Super Eagles back in contention for a ticket to the global showpiece.

With the NFF unveiling the tactician on Monday, January 13, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong calls for support.

Who is the Super Eagles captain?

However, the national team status of Ahmed Musa remains unclear, even though the Kano Pillars winger remains a member of the squad.

Officially, he remains the Super Eagles captain, as former Super Eagles coach Finidi George confirmed.

In May 2024, the then-national team handler Finidi told journalists via Soccernet:

"Looking at the present squad, we have to see those that are older and capable. Ekong is our captain, Omeruo also is our captain, as well as Musa.

"If they’re not around, we’ll look at those that are available and the players will agree on their captain, not me as a coach."

The arrival of Chelle begins a new era for the Nigerian national team, and the manager is expected to build his squad.

He is expected to form his own team, and there is a possibility that he will name his own captain.

Ahmed Musa still part of Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Musa, who is Nigeria's most-capped player and the country's record scorer at the FIFA World Cup with four goals will continue to play professional football.

The 32-year-old disclosed that recently debunked rumours that he has stepped aside from international duty.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished as runners-up even though he did not play a single minute.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the former CSKA Moscow star said:

“I only took a little break from the national team. But I didn’t exit the team.”

Ekong speaks on Super Eagles captaincy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has reacted to the unending debate over the Super Eagles' captaincy.

Ekong expressed delight when Musa re-joined NPFL club Kano Pillars, saying he is happy that the most-capped player is back.

The Al Kholood of Saudi star added that he is happy to deputise for Musa.

