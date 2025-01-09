Former Nigeria international Peter Ijeh has raised concerns over the appointment of Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach

Chelle was confirmed as Nigeria’s head coach on Tuesday by the Nigeria Football Federation

The former Malian boss has been charged with qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year

Peter Ijeh has weighed in on the controversial decision by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach.

Nigeria has been without a permanent coach since the resignation of Finidi George in June 2024, forcing Austine Eguavoen to take over the role temporarily until a coach is appointed.

According to the NFF, Chelle’s appointment is with immediate effect, and he has the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

The 47-year-old most notable achievement in his coaching career was guiding Mali to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Mixed reactions have trailed the NFF’s announcement of Chelle as the Super Eagles coach as many Nigerians including ex-international Ijeh were not convinced of the credentials of the new head coach.

Peter Ijeh questions Chelle’s appointment

Former Nigeria striker Ijeh has voiced his concerns about the Nigerian Football Federation’s (NFF) choice, questioning whether Chelle is the right fit for the job.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the former Malmo FF striker signaled his doubts about Chelle’s ability to succeed in the challenging landscape of Nigerian football.

“Success is predictable when the right person is in charge in the right environment to thrive. Failure too is predictable when the wrong person is in charge.”

Ijeh querries long delay in coach’s appointment

Ijeh also questioned the long delay in appointing a new coach, expressing disappointment that the outcome was another foreign appointment.

For seven months the NFF had been on the search for a new coach for the Super Eagles and Ijeh believes the long wait and process of appointing Chelle has yielded little difference in addressing the team’s long-term needs of the national team.

“If this is the outcome of all the waiting and wailing, then there is no substantial difference.”

Ijech concluded by wishing Chelle in his new role as the Super Eagles coach as the 47-year-old prepares to revive Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Track record of new Super Eagles coach Chelle

Eric Chelle, the newly hired coach of the Super Eagles, has never won a major prize in his coaching career, a fact that many supporters have questioned since his appointment.

The former Mali coach boasts a career record of 67 wins, 40 draws, and 41 losses, resulting in a win percentage of 45.27 percent.

Protest in Nigeria over Chelle’s appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that students have taken to the streets in Nigeria to protest the appointment of former Malian international Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

A number of the student bodies were spotted around MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, challenging the rationale behind Chelle's appointment

