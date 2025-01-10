Victor Osimhen is on a season-long loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and his future is yet to be resolved

Osimhen has turned down an offer from Manchester United in favour of staying in Turkey till June 2025

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has advised his compatriot over the interest from the Red Devils

Victor Osimhen has attracted transfer interest from Premier League giants Manchester United and a former Super Eagles star has sent a message to him over the interest.

Osimhen's future remains unresolved, having joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer, and he retains the interest of other top European clubs during the January window.

Napoli are ready to cash in on him this summer and use the funds recouped to improve their squad, but the player has no intention of leaving Galatasaray until June.

According to Football Italia, Osimhen and Napoli have clashed again after the player turned deaf ears to discussing Manchester United in January and opted to stay in Turkey.

Joseph Yobo sends message to Osimhen

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has issued a piece of advice to Osimhen to reconsider his decision to stay at Galatasaray till the summer and look into the offer from Manchester United.

“For me, it's a no-brainer, Victor and Manchester United are a perfect fit and there's no doubt he would thrive if they signed him,” he told AfricaFoot. “Even though they're struggling in the transition, Manchester United are still among the top three clubs in the world, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

“So, if you ask me, I'll be honest with you; Victor should take the offer, if it comes.”

The 44-year-old belies the Red Devils are on to something great under new manager Ruben Amorim who joined the club from Sporting Lisbon.

“Their project is exciting with a new coach in Amorim, who is one of the best of his generation. If Amorim wants to trust Victor to be one of the leaders of this project in transition, yes, I think he shouldn't think twice, he should take it,” he said.

Yobo added that his compatriot can solve United’s goalscoring problems, with the club averaging one goal per game this season.

“If he comes into this team, everything changes, especially in terms of the way they score goals. He has speed and power, but also finishing. He is one of the best finishers in Europe and he has proven it in successive seasons,” he concluded.

The Red Devils are not the only club interested in the Super Eagles forward, even though Chelsea, which were in negotiations until the final minutes of the summer window, have taken a back seat.

Victor Osimhen's likely destination

Legit.ng reported that an Italian transfer journalist disclosed Victor Osimhen's likely destination when he inevitably leaves Galatasaray at the end of his season-long loan.

Gianluca Di Marzio, who has been a reliable source for Osimhen's transfer news, claimed that the Nigerian forward is likely to be heading to the Premier League.

