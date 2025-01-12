Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is reportedly set to complete a winter transfer move to French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain

The Georgian attacker, who was a teammate of Victor Osimhen, has long been linked with an exit from the Italian Serie A outfit

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has shared the reason he couldn't stop Osimhen from departing the club in the summer amid the imminent Kvaratskhelia exit

Napoli faces yet another high-profile player departure, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on the verge of leaving the Serie A giants.

The Neapolitan club has, in recent times, dominated headlines for several transfer-related reasons.

During the summer of 2024, the 2022/23 Italian Serie A champions were frequently in the spotlight due to the handling of the Victor Osimhen transfer saga.

The marquee Nigerian striker, who was linked to a transfer to several clubs within and outside Europe, was ultimately forced to complete a move to Galatasaray, as every offer made for him was rejected by the Napoli hierarchy.

In stark contrast, Napoli's handling of Kvaratskhelia's exit appears far smoother, with the Georgian winger reportedly close to joining Paris Saint-Germain, according to PSG Report . This disparity in the management of the departures of two star players has raised subtle concerns about Napoli's recent transfer strategies.

Amid these concerns, head coach Antonio Conte has addressed Osimhen's departure, explaining why he had limited influence over the outcome of the striker's transfer.

Conte speaks on Osimhen's exit

Speaking to the press, as reported by Napoli Zone, the 55-year-old Napoli manager shed light on the circumstances surrounding the Nigerian forward's departure.

He explained that Osimhen's exit from the Partenopei had already been decided, leaving him with little influence as the saga unfolded.

The manager revealed that he had discussed the matter with club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, who confirmed that the Nigerian striker was on the club's list of planned departures.

“This summer, when I spoke with the president, I was informed that departures were already planned for Piotr Zielinski and Osimhen,” he said. “I demanded technical guarantees because, beyond hard work, quality is essential. I insisted on retaining certain players, including Kvara.”

Addressing the looming departure of Kvaratskhelia, he expressed his frustration:

“I feel deeply disappointed. I spent six months working to make Kvara feel central to our plans—guiding him, showing him we could achieve something great, and collaborating with the club to negotiate his renewal. But now, after six months, we’re back to square one.”

Kvaratskhelia is reportedly set to join Paris Saint-Germain, with the Georgian winger already excluded from Napoli’s matchday squad for their clash against Hellas Verona.

Meanwhile, Napoli still faces the unresolved issue of finding a permanent solution to Osimhen’s future. Tensions remain high between the forward’s camp and the club hierarchy, particularly after the Nigerian forward rejected a January move to Manchester United, igniting a public war of words.

Reason Conte chose Lukaku to replace Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed the reason why Conte chose Lukaku as the striker to replace Osimhen.

Napoli largely opted for the big Belgian, having achieved success with the 31-year-old during his stint at Inter Milan.

