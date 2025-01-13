Victor Osimhen celebrated Galatasaray’s victory against Istanbul Basaksehir with a passionate message to the fans

The 26-year-old forward failed to extend his scoring run but got an incredible assist in the crucial game

The win extends Galatasaray’s lead at the table to eleven points after 18 matches played in the Turkish topflight

Victor Osimhen continued his incredible form for Galatasaray this season as the Turkish giants secured two consecutive victories against city rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday night.

After brushing aside their opponents in midweek in the Turkish Cup, Okan Buruk’s men this time secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Basaksehir away from home in the Super Lig.

Victor Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen set up strike partner Baris Yilmaz for the opening goal with three minutes left in the first half. According to Transfermarkt, it was the Nigerian’s fourth assist in the league this season.

Basaksehir would equalise in the 53rd minute through Krzysztof Piatek, but Yilmaz scored his second goal of the game to put Galatasaray ahead 2-1 in 59 minutes to earn a deserved win for Galatasaray on a rainy night.

Galatasaray leads second-placed Fenerbahce by 11 points after 18 games, although Jose Mourinho's team has played one fewer game.

Osimhen pens message to Galatasaray fans

Osimhen took to social media to celebrate Galatasaray’s historic win against Basaksehir as Okan Buruk’s team seems to be marching on to a second consecutive Super Lig title.

The Nigerian forward, who only joined the Turkish giants on loan in September after falling out with parent club Napoli, has connected seamlessly with the fans at the RAMS Park Stadium.

After contributing an assist in the historic win, Osimhen took to social media to celebrate with the fans.

“Dance, dear GALATASARAY fans,” Osimhen's comments as translated by X (formerly Twitter).

The celebratory post underscores Osimhen’s appreciation for the fans, as he continues to prove why he is a valuable asset to Galatasaray.

Osimhen performance vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Osimhen played 89 minutes and played a pivotal role as Galatasaray claimed a solid result that hands Okan Buruk’s men a strong advantage in the race for the league title.

The 26-year-old forward assisted Galatasaray's opening goal, despite failing to score, took three shots, none of which were on target, and also had 27 touches throughout the game.

Osimhen made one crucial pass, generated one significant opportunity, and had one shot blocked although he failed to extend his scoring streak with the reigning Turkish champions.

When not scoring, Osimhen has shown he is a good team player who puts the needs of the entire squad above his personal ambitions, a character well appreciated by the club’s supporters and coach Buruk.

How Osimhen’s signing created problems in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's season-long loan from Napoli to Galatasaray has caused problems for other Turkish clubs, according to a league commentator.

The Nigerian forward relocated to Turkey temporarily following the summer saga over his future and a strained relationship with Napoli amid his inability to secure a permanent move away.

The Turkish commentator claims Osimhen arrived in Galatasaray while in his prime which has caused more problems for opponents in the Super Lig.

