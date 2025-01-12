Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long from Napoli after the European transfer window closed

Osimhen has hit the ground running in the Turkish Super League and has become a sensation in the country

A commentator in the league has explained how the Super Eagles forward became a problem for other clubs

Victor Osimhen joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli has become a problem for other Turkish clubs, according to a commentator in the league.

Osimhen moved to Turkey temporarily after the summer saga over his future and broken relationship with Napoli over his inability to secure a permanent move away.

Victor Osimhen duels for the ball against a Goztepe defender during Galatasaray's 2-1 win. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

He has taken the Turkish Super League by storm, netted 13 goals, and provided five assists in 16 games across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League.

His performances continue to make him a hot topic across Europe, and even Galatasaray have joined in the race for his signature, with another big summer ahead of him.

Osimhen branded a star in Turkey

Galatasaray won the last two Turkish Super League titles and will retain their title if they keep up their momentum this season, thanks partly to Osimhen's contributions.

Turkish commentator Omer Urundul has explained how Galatasaray caused chaos by getting one of football’s biggest stars for free.

"Galatasaray acquired Victor Osimhen, who has a market value of 75 million Euros, for free. This upset their rivals,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

He added that the Super Eagles star's goalscoring ability, which has helped the Istanbul-based club this season, was another notable cause of worry for other clubs.

“They brought in a man who has a market value all over the world. Moreover, he is a goal scorer. You did not acquire a midfielder or a defender, you acquired a star who is directly focused on scoring goals,” he added.

Gala have been making moves to sign Osimhen permanently even though the financial requirements of the deal elude their capacity, but have been ringing sponsors to raise the funds.

One of the earliest opposition the Lions encountered was a reported interest from Fenerbahce, but it was later cleared up by the club's vice-president, according to Haber Ekspres.

The talks around his future continue as many top European clubs show interest in him in January, but the striker has decided he won't move until the summer.

“The Turkish league in the past have had top players like Didier Drogba and Wesley Sneidjer, but both went after they were past their prime. Osimhen is probably the biggest player to move there in his prime and expectedly is shaking the league,” Cheyih Viktah, a football fan on X told Legit.ng.

“The Turkish league is chaotic and clubs battle because of different reasons off the pitch and if an insider claims Osimhen has created more chaos, it is not far from the truth.”

Joseph Yobo sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Joseph Yobo sent a message to Osimhen amid a transfer interest from Manchester United, who are willing to trigger his release clause in January.

The Napoli-owned forward has infuriated his parent club, which is hoping to cash in on him after deciding he will see out the rest of his loan deal with the Turkish champions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng