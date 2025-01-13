Galatasaray locked horns with Istanbul Başakşehir in match round 18 of the ongoing Turkish Süper Lig season

The Yellow and Reds secured victory thanks to a goal from Barış Alper Yılmaz, as well as an assist from Victor Osimhen

The victory against their Istanbul rivals saw coach Okan Buruk's side eclipse an existing Turkish Süper Lig record

Galatasaray extended their unbeaten run in the Turkish Süper Lig with a hard-fought victory over Başakşehir.

The Istanbul giants, coming off a home draw against the same opponents, entered the derby under pressure and were widely expected to struggle for a result.

True to predictions, Galatasaray found themselves in a tense battle and only managed to break the deadlock in the dying moments of the first half.

A sublime pass from Victor Osimhen set up forward Barış Alper Yılmaz, who finished brilliantly to give the Yellow and Reds the lead.

However, Başakşehir fought back and equalised in the 53rd minute through their talisman, Krzysztof Piątek, who slotted home a close-range finish past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Galatasaray responded swiftly, with Yılmaz finding the net once again after a well-timed assist from Yunus Akgün. The 24-year-old’s brace proved decisive, securing a crucial victory for the home side.

While Galatasaray’s fans and players celebrate this hard-earned win over a title rival, the night also marked a historic moment, as the victory saw the club etch its name into the record books.

Galatasaray sets record with Basaksahir victory

According to data courtesy of statistical outlet, Opta Can, with the victory against Başakşehir, Galatasaray became the team that collected the most points in the history of the Süper Lig as of the 18th match of a season (50), equaling its own record.

The Yellow and Reds also became the team with the most goals scored at this stage of the season (51), equaling their feat from the 1996/97 season.

While this is an utterly impressive statistic for Galatasaray and its fans, it must be stressed that much of this success is owed to the prolific nature of striker, Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward has been nothing short of a revelation since his transfer to the Istanbul outfit.

The 26-year-old, with his assist to Yılmaz on the night, has now been involved in 18 goals in his 17 appearances, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

Osimhen, who remains linked with a transfer to the Premier League, has continued to emphasise his desire to win the UEFA Europa League and the Turkish Süper Lig titles before leaving Galatasaray.

The Napoli loanee could even extend his stay at the Istanbul outfit, with club president, Dursun Özbek, hinting at the possibility of the forward staying for many years to come.

Osimhen hails Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen hailed Galatasaray fans with a passionate post following the victory against Başakşehir.

The Nigerian forward took to his X account to urge fans of the Istanbul club to dance in celebration of the hard-fought win on the night.

The 26-year-old has quickly endeared himself to the hearts of the fans since his summer transfer.

