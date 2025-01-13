Victor Osimhen has had a tremendous impact since joining Galatasaray last summer from Napoli

Osimhen's impact at Galatasaray is not just limited to goals as the forward has also become a fan favourite

Osimhen has made a total of 19 goal contributions for Galatasaray in just 19 appearances this season

Victor Osimhen has been the driving force behind Galatasaray’s excellent campaign this season with his remarkable contributions in goals and assists for the Istanbul giants.

The 26-year-old forward is arguably one of the signings of the season after joining Okan Buruk’s team on loan in September after a fallout with parent club Napoli.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions. Photo by Anadolu

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has netted 13 goals and contributed six assists in just 17 appearances for Galatasaray this season as they push to retain the Turkish league title.

The Istanbul club remains unbeaten so far in the 2024/25 campaign after notching up 16 wins and two draws from their opening 18 games played so far in the league.

Galatasaray are comfortable at the top of the Super Lig table with 50 points from 18 games, 11 points clear of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe who lie in second position.

Osimhen grabs another assist for Galatasaray

Ex-Besiktas defender Nihat Kahveci has hailed the impact of Osimhen in Turkey and has shared the secret behind the striker’s success at Galatasaray this season.

The 26-year-old forward was again the unsung hero after grabbing a crucial assist as Galatasaray earned their 16th league win of the season with a 2-1 victory against Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday.

Osimhen was on the pitch for 89 minutes and although he failed to score a goal of his own, the Nigerian forward was a nightmare to the opposition defence all through the encounter.

Why are defenders afraid of Osimhen

Former Besiktas defender Kahveci has disclosed defenders in Turkey dread playing against Osimhen due to the forward’s physicality and aerial presence.

"If I were a defender, I wouldn't want to play against Osimhen and Barış Alper. It wasn't Kerem Demirbay's day. He did his best, but he was Galatasaray's bad name on the field.” Kahveci told Turkish website habersarikirmizi.com

Osimhen has become a key leader in the Galatasaray squad since the injury to striker partner Mauro Icardi, stepping up with the goals to keep the club’s title ambitions for the season alive.

The Osimhen gamble paying off for Galatasaray

Osimhen's journey to Galatasaray has been turbulent. After a difficult summer at Napoli, where he was rejected and dropped from the club, his move to Turkey has revived his career.

The Turkish club and its fans are now loving every second the Nigerian striker spends on the pitch, frequently pinching themselves to ensure that they are experiencing his greatness.

Conte expresses regret over Osimhen’s Napoli exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte has bashed Napoli for their handling of Osimhen’s case that forced the strike to leave the Italian club acrimoniously last summer.

Osimhen became the rejected stone at the club where he won the Serie A title two seasons ago after a fallout with the hierarchy and President Aurelio de Laurentis.

