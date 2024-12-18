Victor Osimhen has witnessed talks surrounding his immediate future swirl with different narratives across the media

The Napoli forward is heavily linked with transfers to several clubs both within and outside Europe's footballing community

Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek has provided a clear update on the future of the Nigerian striker amid the endless transfer rumours

Victor Osimhen's immediate future appears to be close to resolution, especially following recent comments from Galatasaray president, Dursun Özbek.

The Nigerian striker, who joined the Istanbul club after several failed attempts to leave Napoli in the summer, has continued to attract significant transfer interest from top European clubs.

President of Galatasaray, Dursun Ozbek, gives a speech with Victor Osimhen during an event in Istanbul, Turkiye, on December 14, 2024. Image: Cemal Yurttas.

Osimhen, who has lit up the Turkish Süper Lig with 14 goal involvements in his first 13 appearances, according to data courtesy of FotMob for Galatasaray, is linked with a transfer to Chelsea, among others.

However, as these transfer rumours surrounding the Nigerian forward intensify, President Özbek has teased a major update regarding Osimhen's future.

Galatasaray president speaks on Osimhen's future

Speaking at a real estate event, as captured by Skor Spor, the Istanbul club president, who was alongside the Nigerian striker, addressed Osimhen, saying,

"You will be here for many years. How many houses are you buying?"

Osimhen responded with a smile, "Maybe buy one, get two free."

The Turkish club president humorously replied,

"There are no free houses here."

This playful exchange between the two seems to be an effort to downplay the ongoing speculation about the Nigerian forward's future. Osimhen's transfer fee is expected to be around €75 million.

Despite the growing rumours, the Nigerian forward has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of extending his contract beyond the current season.

Osimhen breaks record with Galatasaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen eclipsed a club record during Galatasaray’s Turkish Süper Lig fixture against Sivasspor.

The Nigerian forward found the back of the net as Okan Buruk’s side secured a hard-fought victory against their hosts on the night.

Osimhen scored with a penalty, which was enough to make him the most lethal forward to have donned the yellow and red jersey of the Istanbul club in the 21st century.

The marquee Nigerian forward recently returned from a hamstring injury in the clash against Trabzonspor.

