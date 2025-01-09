Victor Osimhen is not prepared to leave Galatasaray, sparking anger among top officials of Napoli

Manchester United are in contact with the Italian club over the potential signing of the on-loan striker in January

President Aurelio De Laurentiis was left fuming over the player's decision to remain in Turkey until the end of the season

Napoli keep getting frustrated as Victor Osimhen is adamant that he will complete his loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray.

Osimhen's relationship with the Napoli hierarchy collapsed last summer after Antonio Conte ostracised him from the first team.

The striker was left to train alone, and Conte reiterated that the forward would not be reintroduced to the squad.

Victor Osimhen is willing to see off his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Efforts were made to offload the striker, and Chelsea officials arrived in Naples to negotiate the player's transfer, Football London reports.

Talks went on until the final hours of the transfer window, before Osimhen reportedly opted not to move to the London club.

The striker went on to agree to a season-long loan deal with Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray.

Osimhen on scoring spree for Galatasaray

He has become a sensation among Galatasaray fans after netting 13 goals in his first 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

After scoring a brace in Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Samsunspor in November, the Nigerian international became the first player to score or assist in each of his first six games in the Turkish Super Lig since 2014-2015.

His 10 league goals have helped the Yellow Reds remain favourites for the title. They are top of the standings with 47 points from 17 matches, 8 points above Fenerbahce in second position.

With the January transfer window open, Manchester United are prepared to trigger the striker's €75million release clause.

However, the forward has maintained that he would remain at Galatasaray until the end of the season.

Osimhen said via Webaslan on X:

"I made a promise to Galatasaray. I am very happy here. The fans love me very much. I cannot leave them.

"If the teams that make me an offer still want me in May, we will sit down and talk again."

Napoli hierarchy frustrated over Osimhen comments

It was gathered that the Napoli director, Aurelio De Laurentiis, was furious with the player's stance as Napoli continued negotiations with Manchester United.

Further reports claimed that De Laurentiis blurted out in anger when reacting to Osimhen’s refusal to leave the Turkish club until the season was over.

He was quoted as saying, “Then let him stay where he is. Tell Galatasaray to take Osimhen."

It remains uncertain if the 26-year-old will complete a move away from the Super Lig outfit this season, but it seems it is payback time.

Liverpool enter race to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that English club Liverpool have indicated interest in signing the on-loan Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen.

The Reds’ hierarchy reportedly considers the Nigerian forward as the perfect replacement for Darwin Nunez.

Osimhen's future remains unclear amid interest from several other clubs.

