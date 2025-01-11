Obafemi Martins has suggested a top destination for Victor Osimhen amid several transfer links involving the Nigerian

The on-loan Galatasaray forward is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs in the January transfer window

Osimhen has scored 13 goals in only 16 appearances for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish giants in September

The future of Victor Osimhen still remains uncertain despite the transfer buzz surrounding the Super Eagles striker with some top Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

The 26-year-old forward has been in phenomenal form since joining Galatasaray in September after a falling out with parent Napoli last summer.

Manchester United has identified Victor Osimhen as their primary target in the January transfer window. Photo by Ahmad Mora

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and created five assists in 16 games for the Turkish giants. However, following his war of words with the Napoli hierarchy, he is seemingly not interested in a return to Italy.

Napoli are desperate to cash in on the Nigerian forward who has a special clause in his contract that allows him to cut short his loan spell at Galatasaray in January.

Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Osimhen with the Red Devils keen on signing a marquee striker to help resurrect their season.

Martins urges Osimhen to join Man United

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins has urged his fellow countryman Osimhen to consider picking Manchester United among all the several offers on his table.

The ex-Inter Milan star has outlined the positive and instant impact Osimhen will make if he decides to join Reuben Amorim’s team considering their current struggles in the Premier League.

Martins is confident the on-loan Galatasaray forward will bring a transformative effect to the Old Trafford club, offering an upgrade to their present strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, who have struggled.

"If he comes into this team, everything changes, especially in terms of the way they score goals.

"He has speed and power, but also finishing. He is one of the best finishers in Europe, and he has proven it in successive seasons." Martins told Afrik-Foot

Zirkzee has managed just three goals in 20 appearances for Manchester United this season while fellow striker Hoijlund only has two goals in the Premier League in 15 appearances.

Amorim still open to Osimhen signing

Reuben Amorim is still confident Manchester United can still sign Osimhen in the January transfer window despite the striker’s reluctance not to leave Galatasaray this winter, GiveMeSport reports.

The Manchester United manager has identified the 26-year-old Nigerian forward as his main target for the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his attacking line-up.

The Red Devils have an opportunity to cut Osimhen’s temporary spell at Galatasaray short if they trigger a £75million release clause written into his contract at parent club Napoli.

Yobo advises Osimhen to join Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Joseph Yobo has issued a piece of advice to Osimhen to reconsider his decision to stay at Galatasaray till the summer and look into the offer from Manchester United.

The former Super Eagles captain is one of many ex-internationals who are rooting for Osimhen to make to the big-money move to Old Trafford now that he is in his prime.

