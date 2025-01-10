Victor Osimhen has connected seamlessly with Galatasaray supporters since arriving at the Turkish club

The Nigerian forward has been in exceptional form scoring vital goals for the Istanbul giants this season

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan in September after falling out with parent club Napoli

Victor Osimhen has endeared himself to the hearts of many Galatasaray supporters as he continues to receive special honours since arriving at the Turkish club this season.

The 26-year-old forward joined the Istanbul giants in September amid much fanfare as spectators trooped to the airport and stayed up into the late hours of the night to welcome him.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with 13 goals in 16 matches. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen has repaid the faith in him by becoming one of the Turkish club’s star performers this season as his presence has revitalized the team’s attack, and his goals have been instrumental in Galatasaray’s domestic and European campaigns this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has netted 13 goals and created five assists in only 16 appearances this season, the highest by any player in Okan Buruk’s team.

Despite only joining on loan and being present at Galatasaray for just over four months, the fans of the club have accepted him as one of their own as both parties have connected seamlessly since his arrival.

Galatasaray fan honours Osimhen with special gift

Osimhen continues to win hearts both on and off the pitch as the Nigerian forward was recently honored with a specially designed jacket by a die-hard Galatasaray fan.

The custom jacket, adorned with Galatasaray’s iconic red and yellow colors, features intricate designs that pay homage to both Osimhen’s contributions to the club.

This one-of-a-kind piece is more than simply a fashion statement; it also reflects the fans' adoration and respect for their talismanic striker, who has vowed to remain at the club despite reported interest in him by some top European teams.

The Nigerian forward has a unique clause in his deal that allows him to leave Galatasaray in January if any club approaches Napoli with a suitable offer but he has chosen not to trigger it and stay till the end of the season as a form of loyalty to the Turkish club.

Osimhen returns to training after setback

Meanwhile, Osimhen has resumed training at Galatasaray after he missed the Yellow and Reds Turkish Cup match against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday due to illness.

The 26-year-old forward was at the RAMS Park stadium to support his teammates as they scrapped out a 2-2 draw in an entertaining fixture.

Osimhen will hope to be in action when Galatasaray travels to the same opponents Basaksehir when the Super Lig resumes this Sunday, January 12.

Chelsea gives up on Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea has decided not to renew its interest in Osimhen in the January transfer window despite Liverpool's increased efforts to sign the forward.

The Blues, who are eager to sign a marquee forward this winter, were one of the top clubs strongly linked with the Galatasaray attacker.

Osimhen’s hefty wages could have played a key role in forcing Chelsea to back down from their ideal target although Osimhen has stated he is unwilling to leave Turkey for any team in January.

