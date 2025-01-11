Ahmed Musa is one of the most successful Nigerian footballers both in his club career and in the national team

Musa is nearing the end of his career and currently plays for Nigerian Premier Football League club Kano Pillars

The former Premier League star has selected the best 11 players he played with during his time in the Super Eagles

Ahmed Musa has named the best 11 players he has played with in the Nigerian national team during his Super Eagles career, which started in 2010 after the World Cup in South Africa.

Musa is one of the most successful players in his club career and with the national team and was part of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He enjoyed a career abroad, playing across multiple leagues, including the Dutch Eredivisie, Russian Premier League, English Premier League, Saudi Professional League, and Turkish Super League.

He is best remembered for and confirmed that CSKA Moscow was the best time of his club career. He won three Russian Premier League titles and three Cups.

Musa picks his best 11

Musa’s longevity helped him play across multiple eras in the national team, and he has finished first, second and third at AFCONs, spanning over 10 years.

During an interview with Modo Victor Ekene, he was asked to pick the best 11 from those he played with in the national team. It featured most of the older generation, and he excluded himself.

“Goalkeeper, I'm gonna say Vincent Enyeama. For five and six, Kenneth Omeruo and Joseph Yobo. Number 3, I'd say Taye Taiwo; number two, that's a big one, I have to put my best friend there, Shehu Abdullahi,” he said.

“Defensive midfield, I'd say Etuhu [Dickson] and Mikel Obi. From the wings, I'm gonna say Osaze Odemwimgie, Obafemi Martins, Victor Moses and Emmanuel Emenike.”

His selection was made with the 4-4-2 formation:

Goalkeeper - Vincent Enyeama

Defenders - Shehu Abdullahi, Joseph Yobo, Kenneth Omeruo, Taye Taiwo

Midfielders - Dickson Etuhu, Mikel Obi

Wingers - Osaze Odemwimgie, Victor Moses

Striker - Obafemi Martins, Emmanuel Emenike

As he is famously referred to, the governor named the late Stephen Keshi as the manager who got the best out of the group he coached among the managers he worked with in the national team. He named Stephen Keshi as the most disciplined manager.

“Behind the scenes under Keshi, you have to take out all your earrings and necklaces at camp; that was the number one thing he said. If you played under Keshi, you'll enjoy the game because he is always with you,” he said.

As noted by Daily Trust, Musa is the most capped Super Eagles player with 109 caps and the only Nigerian to score at two different World Cups, scoring twice each against Argentina in 2014 and Iceland in 2018.

Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future

Legit.ng reported on Musa’s comments on his future with the national team, having not received an invitation since the end of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Musa did not feature at the tournament but was involved in leadership duties behind the scenes, with William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo wearing the armband.

