Taiwo Awoniyi has shared an emotional message on his Instagram page after scoring his first goal of the season for Nottingham Forest in their 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nottingham Forest continued their impressive run under manager Nuno Espirito Santo to move joint second with Arsenal on the 2024/25 Premier League table.

As noted by NFFC on X, it was Forest’s sixth win in a row and their longest winning streak since 1967, underlining how important this period is for the team.

Former Wolves Morgan Gibbs-White was booed throughout the match, and it took him only seven minutes to silence his former fans at the Molineux Stadium.

In-form striker Chris Wood added the second in the 44th minute before Awoniyi scored in the 94th minute to wrap up the win for the two-time UEFA Champions League winners.

Awoniyi sends emotional message

The goal was the Super Eagles striker's first of the season and more importantly, the first in 11 months, with his last goal coming in the 2-0 win over West Ham in February 2024.

As spotted by ESPN Africa, he removed his shin pads and disclosed a message from James 1:17, which reads, “Every good and perfect gift is from above.”

He has now shared a message on his Instagram page celebrating his goal yesterday. He shared four pictures from the night, reiterating the same bible verse.

Michael Owen praises Awoniyi

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen believes Awoniyi is as good as Wood and that the manager Espirito Santo faces a selection problem with the two strikers.

“Awoniyi, as you said, he was scoring, banging them in Chris Wood pace only last season and now he can't get into the team, understably so,” he said as quoted by ANS.

“Lovely problems there to have to choose between those two and have the players as well to come on and make a difference. Things are good and they are keeping a lot of their players fit, that's so important in the game nowadays if you've got a fit squad.”

The former U17 World Cup winner’s future is uncertain at the club after becoming a second-fiddle star at the City Ground and could be set for an exit amid reported interest from Al-Duhail.

