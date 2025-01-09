Eric Chelle has been warned about his traits that could eventually affect him as he becomes the new Super Eagles coach

The Nigeria Football Federation announced the former Mali international as the new head coach of the national team

Chelle was in charge of the Eagles of Mali, which reached the quarterfinal of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

A top journalist from Mali, Ibrahim Yirango, has shared his take on Eric Chelle's appointment as the Super Eagles head coach.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced on Tuesday, January 7, that the former Malian international will replace Augustine Eguavoen.

Chelle's appointment has sparked controversy in Nigeria, with fans and pundits demanding details of the recruitment process.

Eric Chelle is set to lead the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Fadel Senna.

Born in Ivory Coast to an Ivorian father and a Malian mother, Chelle played as a professional footballer.

He made five appearances for the Eagles of Mali between 204 and 2006 when he was part of the national team set-up.

He also played club football in France as a centre-back, featuring for Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres, and Chamois Niortais.

He began his managerial journey at GS Consolat in 2016, where he earlier served as an assistant coach.

A statement on the FIFA website also confirmed that Chelle also coached at French clubs FC Martigues and Boulogne before he was appointed head coach of the Mali national team.

The 47-year-old guided the team to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they narrowly missed out on the semi-final position.

They were heading for a quarterfinal victory over host nation Ivory Coast before Simon Adingra equalised in the 90th minute to make it 1-1.

The Elephants went on to win the tie as Oumar Diakite netted in the final minute of extra-time. Eric Chelle was later relieved of the job.

Eric Chelle's traits exposed

As he becomes the head coach of the Nigerian national football team, reporter Yirango highlighted two traits that could affect the manager.

Yirango told Legit.ng:

"Eric must understand that getting too familiar with his players which he does in Mali does not work everywhere.

"Also, there is another thing that everyone has noticed about him: he has never lined up the same starting eleven in two consecutive matches."

BBC reports that Eric Chelle is the first non-Nigerian African to be named as the head coach of the Nigerian national football team - the Super Eagles. Yirango also congratulated the tactician, saying he is a good coach. He added:

"Eric is a good coach, he is also a great leader as well."

NANS kick over Chelle's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the NFF to reconsider Chelle's appointment.

According to the student body, some more experienced managers could have been appointed to the plum position.

The newly appointed manager is expected to arrive in Nigeria with his assistants on Sunday, January 12, to sign the contract, which is with immediate effect.

