The 22-year-old Swedish-born forward is the son of former Super Eagles midfielder Prince Ikpe Ekong

The versatile Empoli star is eligible to feature for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Swedish national team

Emmanuel Ekong announced himself in style to new Empoli manager Roberto D’Aversa with a brilliant goal in the Coppa Italia clash against Torino

The 22-year-old, who grew through the youth ranks of the Serie A outfit, found the back of the net in their Round of 32 cup fixture.

The Swedish-born forward surged the Azurri into the lead against the Turin-based club with a brilliant headed finish in the 30th minute, following a pass from Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas.

Haas would eventually rack up a goal of his own after former Southampton forward Che Adams restored parity for Torino.

The fixture would ultimately conclude in victory for Empoli; however, it was the young Ekong who stole the spotlight.

The goal, which was his first for the club, came in his fifth appearance for Empoli. The versatile attacker was previously on loan at Croatian club NK Istra, where he recorded five goal involvements, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

Will Emmanuel Ekong represent Nigeria?

The young Empoli star is the son of former Super Eagles midfielder Prince Ikpe Ekong, who was part of the Nigerian team that secured third place at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia.

Ekong Sr. featured in both a group match against the Republic of Benin and the bronze medal match against Mali.

Though Emmanuel was born in Italy, he has opted to represent Sweden at the U19 level.

The promising forward has yet to make a decision about his international future, but swirling reports indicate he may be considering following in the footsteps of Tosin Adarabioyo, who, according to OwnGoalNigeria, has already committed to representing Nigeria.

