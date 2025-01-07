Victor Osimhen has reiterated his desire to remain with Galatasaray until the end of the 2024/25 season

The Nigerian forward has been approached by several top clubs including Manchester United in the January transfer window

Osimhen has turned down every offer on the table but his decision appears to have angered his parent club, Napoli

Victor Osimhen, one of the brightest stars in football, surprised fans and pundits when he turned down a January move to Manchester United, opting instead to remain with Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old has been in remarkable form for the Turkish giants and has earned the love and affection of fans across the country despite only joining the Istanbul club in September.

Victor Osimhen has pledged his loyalty to Galatasaray until the end of the season after turning down a move to Manchester United. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has contributed 18 goals in just 16 games for Galatasaray, becoming the club’s top scorer with his 13 goals and five assists in all competitions.

The forward’s impressive form has attracted Premier League giants Manchester United to approach his parent club Napoli to seal a January move for the striker which he turned down.

Osimhen’s decision to turn down Manchester United to remain at Galatasaray has angered Napoli as the Italian club president Aurelio De Laurentiis sees it as yet another example of the Nigerian trying to make his situation difficult for his club, per Football Italia.

Legit.ng takes a look at why Osimhen would rather stay at Galatasaray than join Man United in the January transfer window.

5 key factors why Osimhen turned down Man United

1. Settled in Turkey with Galatasaray

Osimhen’s seamless adaptation to life in Turkey has been a significant reason behind his decision to remain with Galatasaray, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

The warm reception from Galatasaray fans, teammates, and management created a sense of belonging for the forward.

Moving to Manchester would have required him to adjust to a new environment mid-season, a gamble that could have disrupted his momentum.

2. Guaranteed Playing Time at Galatasaray

At Galatasaray, Osimhen has cemented his role as a key player, enjoying guaranteed playing time and the trust of the coaching staff.

This consistent involvement in matches is crucial for his development as a forward. A move to Manchester United, despite the allure of the Premier League, could have jeopardized this stability.

3. Strong Title Prospects with Galatasaray

Galatasaray’s formidable campaign this season has made them strong contenders for the Turkish Super Lig title.

Osimhen’s contributions have been pivotal having netted 10 goals in the league for the defending champions, and his commitment to staying reflects his desire to be part of a winning project.

Securing a league title would not only add to his personal accolades but also elevate his profile as a proven winner.

The chance to be a driving force in delivering silverware for Galatasaray outweighed the uncertainty of joining a Manchester United side currently facing challenges in the Premier League.

4. Strategic Career Move

At 26, Osimhen is in the prime of his career, and making the right moves is critical for long-term success.

Remaining with Galatasaray allows him to build a solid reputation in a less pressurized environment compared to the Premier League.

This measured approach could position him for an even bigger move in the future, ensuring he joins a club where he can thrive rather than just survive.

5. Avoiding Napoli’s Influence Over His Career

Another crucial factor is Osimhen’s desire to avoid Napoli’s continued influence over his career.

The forward’s loan deal to Galatasaray marked a fresh start, distancing him from the controversies he faced in Italy.

Joining Manchester United could have complicated matters, potentially entangling Napoli in negotiations for his future. By staying with Galatasaray, Osimhen maintains control over his career path and avoids unnecessary distractions.

FIFA agent advises Osimhen on transfer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that sports media professional Babajimi Ogunlana believes Osimhen is the perfect fit for Manchester United.

However, he stressed that such a transaction must be carefully strategized to align with Osimhen’s long-term career goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng