Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is receiving backlash for his latest update on Victor Osimhen

Osimhen’s future at Galatasaray has been clouded in doubt with Manchester United keen on the Nigerian forward

The Super Eagles forward has reiterated his commitment to Galatasaray until the end of the 2024/25 season

Fabrizio Romano does not have many friends in Turkey especially at Galatasaray following the Italian journalist’s latest update on the future of star forward Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles forward, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September, has been the subject of speculation regarding his future following several interests from top European teams who are eager to sign a marquee striker.

Victor Osimhen has been Galatasaray's standout player this season after netting 13 goals in all competitions. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to GiveMeSport, the football transfer expert insinuated there is a possibility Osimhen will leave Galatasaray during the January transfer window as Manchester United are keen on signing the 26-year-old attacker.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their attack after being unimpressed with current strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee while Marcus Rashford has been exiled from the first team lately.

Osimhen’s impressive performances for Galatasaray which has seen him score 13 goals and create five assists in all competitions this season, has endeared the forward to fans in Turkey, thereby causing Fabrizio’s update to offend some supporters.

Turkish journalist lashes out at Fabrizio

Meanwhile, Ertem Sener, a renowned Turkish journalist, has refuted Fabrizio Romano's claim, insisting that Osimhen has no plans to leave Galatasaray during the January transfer window.

Sener stated that the Nigerian forward has committed his immediate future to the Turkish giants when he insisted he wants to stay and win titles with the club, Turkish website Habersarikirmizi reports.

"Fabrizio Romano says for Osimhen, 'Osimhen can leave Galatasaray in January', Osimhen is not leaving and he is bringing someone from his family to try out in the U17 Team."

"Osimhen says with his own words, 'I'm not going anywhere. I want to be a champion.' Is the aim of those making transfer news to drive Galatasaray fans crazy?

Sener comments appear to reflect the mindset of many Galatasaray supporters who wish the Istanbul giants could sign Osimhen permanently when his loan deal expires next summer.

Napoli disappointed with Osimhen’s stance

Osimhen has infuriated Napoli’s hierarchy by refusing to leave Galatasaray in January, even with Manchester United making an approach for the Nigerian striker, Football Italia reports.

The Italian giants were hoping to earn a massive €81 million from his sale in January which was stipulated in his release clause but the on-loan Galatasaray forward has turned down every proposed deal for his transfer.

FIFA agent sends message to Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that sports media professional Babajimi Ogunlana believes Osimhen is the perfect fit for Manchester United and has urged the Nigerian forward to join the Premier League club.

The forward is on a season-long loan at Galatasaray but has been linked to multiple clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli are eager to cash in on Osimhen so long they get a decent deal and Manchester United are the only club interested in making a bid in the January transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng