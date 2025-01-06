Victor Osimhen's future is back as a hot topic of discussion with the opening of the winter transfer window

The Napoli star continues to be linked with possible transfers to several clubs across Europe's footballing scene

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has subtly provided a hint of what could become of Osimhen's future, according to a recent report

Victor Osimhen’s immediate future remains a hot topic that many football fans would pay handsomely to have answered.

The highly sought-after Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, continues to see his name linked with several elite clubs.

While Osimhen seems unfazed by these rumours, his remarkable goal-scoring ability only intensifies his presence in the headlines.

The 26-year-old has been involved in 17 goals in just 16 appearances, according to data from Fotmob, and has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League club Manchester United.

Reports from Calcio Mercato suggest that the Napoli hierarchy is open to negotiating a deal with the EPL club.

However, a fresh report from La Repubblica reveals that Osimhen is not currently interested in leaving Galatasaray.

This decision has reportedly upset Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has expressed his frustration with the forward.

In response to Osimhen's refusal to consider a move to Manchester United, De Laurentiis has suggested that Osimhen should instruct Galatasaray to make his loan deal permanent.

These comments from the Napoli president have been interpreted as a subtle hint regarding Osimhen’s future.

Napoli's chief offered hint about Osimhen's future

Media outlet, Le Marca Sports, has translated De Laurentiis' words to mean Osimhen could complete a permanent transfer to Galatasaray in the summer.

While Galatasaray's interest in extending the Nigerian striker's stay at Rams Park remains, the lingering issue of covering his transfer fees continues to be an obstacle.

More recently, club president, Dursun Ozbek, stressed that the Istanbul outfit would have to weigh its financial options more prudently before completing a deal for Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker, for his part, has not closed the door on extending his stay at Galatasaray.

However, while this is becoming a much-talked-about option, particularly by several Turkish outlets, what will become of Osimhen's future remains far from predictable.

Napoli chief issues new demands to Man united

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, De Laurentiis, sent a clear message to Manchester United regarding the transfer of Osimhen.

The Premier League outfit has continued to express interest in signing the Nigerian, and a move in the winter transfer window has been on the cards for Ruben Amorim’s men.

However, the supposed €75 million transfer fee that Napoli has placed on the forward could change, considering the impressive run of form Osimhen is currently in.

The former LOSC Lille star recently added to his impressive tally with another strike from the penalty spot in a crunch Turkish Super Lig fixture against UEFA Champions League-chasing Göztepe at the Rams Park Arena.

