Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, and a FIFA-licenced agent has a special message for the striker

Manchester United and Chelsea are negotiating a potential transfer of the Nigerian international in the January transfer window

Osimhen is reportedly ready for the Premier League, but he has been told to consider his professional and personal aspirations before making a decision

A FIFA-licenced agent, Babajimi Ogunlana, has weighed in on Victor Osimhen's situation in the transfer window.

The future of the Nigerian international remains uncertain amid interest from English clubs Manchester United and Chelsea.

Multiple reports claim that the striker is willing to see off his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray.

FIFA-licensed agent Babajimi Ogunlana tells Osimhen to consider his aspirations before making a transfer decision. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia.

Recall that Napoli manager Antonio Conte ostracised the 26-year-old from the Napoli first team, forcing him to leave for Turkey, Sports Star reported.

The forward has already netted 16 goals for Galatasaray this season, attracting interest from several clubs.

It remains uncertain where the striker will move to, but sports media professional Ogunlana believes Osimhen is the perfect fit for Manchester United.

The FIFA-licenced agent told Legit.ng:

"Victor Osimhen’s speed and finishing skills are precisely what Manchester United needs to revitalise their attack."

"A swap deal involving Osimhen and Marcus Rashford could prove advantageous for both parties, providing United with a reliable goal scorer, while giving Osimhen's current club a versatile attacking option.

However, he stressed that such a transaction must be carefully strategised to align with Osimhen’s long-term career goals.

The former Lille of France striker was on the verge of joining English club Chelsea, but the deal collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen perfect for Chelsea

GOAL reported that Chelsea officials had arrived in Napoli on the deadline day, but the negotiations fell through in the last two hours, and the deal was off.

Osimhen remains on the radar of the London club, and Ogunlana believes he is also a perfect candidate for the Blues.

He added:

"At Chelsea, the demand for a consistent striker is apparent, and Osimhen's outstanding performance at Galatasaray makes him an excellent candidate.

"Osimhen is ready for the Premier League, and Chelsea’s tactical approach could suit him ideally. Nonetheless, he underscores the need to ensure that the club’s vision aligns with his professional and personal aspirations.

"It’s vital to find a club that will foster his development and guard against the potential pitfalls of a transfer saga similar to the one he encountered in 2024.

"A nurturing environment will be essential in helping Osimhen maintain peak performance for both his club and his national team."

Napoli desperate to offload Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli and Manchester United are continuing with negotiations over the Nigerian forward.

Both are likely to seal an agreement; however, they will need to convince the striker who wants to see off his loan deal at Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles striker has been in sensational form in Turkey, scoring 16 goals in all competitions so far.

