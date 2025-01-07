Victor Osimhen’s nephew has kickstarted training with the Galatasaray youth team based on the striker’s recommendation

The on-loan Napoli forward had advised the Istanbul giants to try out the young forward who he claims his quite good

Osimhen joined Galatasaray from Napoli on a season-long loan and has become one of the club’s star players

Victor Osimhen has proved again he will put family first before anything else after convincing Galatasaray to give his nephew a chance in their squad.

The 26-year-old forward joined the reigning Turkish league champions on loan in September from Napoli and has quickly established himself as an influential member of Okan Buruk’s squad.

Osimhen’s total tally of 13 goals and five assists in all competitions per Transfermarkt, makes the Nigerian forward Galatasaray’s top scorer for the ongoing 2024/25 campaign.

The Super Eagles forward has also made a commitment to the Istanbul giants to win laurels and remain at the club until the end of the season despite numerous interests in him from top European clubs.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been rumoured to be interested in signing Osimhen as the Red Devils have already sent their representatives to kickstart negotiations with parent club Napoli about a possible deal in the January transfer window.

Osimhen’s nephew starts training with Galatasaray

Osimhen’s nephew is the latest addition to the Galatasaray family as the youngster who is highly rated by the Nigerian striker has started training with Galatasaray’s Under-17 team in Flora, popular Turkish website Fanatics reports.

The on-loan Napoli forward had vouched for the youngster, who also plays as a striker, that he is very talented and will be better than him someday based on his raw qualities.

Osimhen had advised Galatasaray to take a chance on his nephew as he believes he will turn out a good investment for the Turkish giants later in the future.

Fabrizio shares Osimhen transfer update

Elsewhere, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano there is a slim chance for Osimhen to join Manchester United in the January transfer window despite the forward’s initial stance., GiveMeSport reports.

The Nigerian forward seemed uninterested in any deal that will see him leave Galatasaray this winter, a move that has angered the entire Napoli management who are keen to offload him to make a huge profit.

This season, Manchester United's attacking options have fallen short of expectations, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both unable to establish themselves as starters in Reuben Amorim's squad, thereby forcing the club to look for a marquee striker in the coming days.

Napoli maintains negotiations with Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Napoli remain undeterred by Osimhen’s reluctance to leave Galatasaray and are marching on with their negotiations with Manchester United for the exiled striker.

The Italian giants are seemingly fed up with having the Nigerian forward in their payroll and are looking to recoup some heft profit from his sale.

However, while it appears both parties are edging towards an agreement, convincing Osimhen to sign with the Premier League club will be their most difficult test.

