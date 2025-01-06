Real Madrid have registered an official interest in signing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

The Reds rejected the enquiry even though the player could leave for free in the summer when his contract expires

Alexander-Arnold has been receiving criticism from Liverpool fans, who are accusing him of betraying the club

Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract expires unless he signs a fresh term, having rejected multiple offers from the club.

Alexander-Arnold’s desire to leave his boyhood club and seal a move to Spanish giant Real Madrid is not a secret, even though the Reds are trying to keep their prized star.

According to The Athletic, Madrid made an official enquiry and was ready to pay a fee in January, but Liverpool rebuffed it, even though they could lose him for free in the summer.

The English defender has been targeted by fans who claimed he wants to betray his boyhood club by leaving and joining Real Madrid, especially if he leaves for free.

For many years, he has been one of the few academy stars at the club who made it to the first team, with many others who left without making it consistently elsewhere.

Legit.ng looks at five academy stars who hit rock bottom after leaving Liverpool, as first called by Planet Football.

Liverpool academy stars who flopped

1. Rhian Brewster

Brewster was touted as the next big thing out of Liverpool's academy but left the club in the summer of 2020 and joined Sheffield United after winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. He has failed to show glimpses of a player sold for £23.5m, failing to score last season, and only has six goals since joining the Blades.

2. Jordon Ibe

Ibe only spent two years at Liverpool's academy after joining from Wycombe Wanderers and another two years in the first team. He joined AFC Bournemouth on a club record £15mil in 2016 but failed to impress. His career has been in the lower leagues of Turkey and England since leaving the South Coast. His last club was Hayes and Yeading, in the eighth tier of English football.

3. Ovie Ejaria

Another former Liverpool academy star without a club only four years after leaving Anfield in search of regular first-team opportunities. He spent three seasons at Reading before his contract was mutually terminated in 2023. He reportedly had trials at many clubs, including Egyptian club Zamalek.

4. Ben Woodburn

Woodburn was Alexander-Arnold’s mate during the academy days and signed his professional contract on the same day. He became the youngest goalscorer after scoring in his second game against Fleetwood in 2017. He had unimpressive loans before he was sold to Preston North End in 2022. He spent two years before he was again shipped to Salford City.

5. Jon Flanagan

Flanagan spent eight years in Liverpool’s first team and played 51 games, drawing comparison to Brazilian legend Cafu because of his style of play. His career since leaving the club has been low. He spent two seasons at Rangers under former Reds Steven Gerrard. He had short stints at Royal Charleroi and HB Koge before retiring in 2022.

Alexander-Arnold partied with Madrid star

Legit.ng previously reported that Alexander-Arnold partied with Real Madrid star during the summer holiday when the club's interest was still in its infancy.

The English defender and his international teammate Jude Bellingham were spotted partying in Los Angeles after playing for England at the 2024 European Championships.

