Chelsea have hit a rough patch and are winless in their last four matches putting them in a difficult position

Legendary midfielder John Obi Mikel has blamed the poor form on the team's lack of a clinical forward

Mikel Obi has recommended two strikers to the club who could either compete with or support Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has taken aim at striker Nicolas Jackson again, subtly blaming him for the team's current poor winless run in four matches.

The Blues were flying earlier and won five games in a row, but since then, they have picked up just two points in four games with two draws and two losses in crucial games.

Nicolas Jackson reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Chelsea against Crystal Palace. Photo by Bradley Collyer.

Source: Getty Images

Enzo Maresca’s team was closer to Liverpool in the title race before this run but are currently fourth, four points behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in second place.

Mikel Obi aims dig at Jackson

Mikel has laid the blame for Chelsea’s poor run on the attacker's lack of cutting edge in front of goal, which has cost the team in their past games, not because they are not playing well.

No other man takes the blame for this other than forward Jackson, whom Mikel Obi had feuded with a lot since the start of the season.

“He (Jackson) is not scoring enough, he puts himself in the right positions and then isn’t finishing, he doesn’t score enough,” he said on the Obi One Podcast.

“He’s not a striker who’s going to get us top 4 or win us titles, he’s not that striker, I don’t think he can get us over the line, he’s good on the ball and link up, but he’s not scoring enough.”

The former Super Eagles captain again brought back his agitation for the club to sign another striker who could provide competition and help the team.

“If we had Victor Osimhen or the guy from Sporting, Gyokeres, we’d still be competing for the league. Maresca needs to talk to Jackson and get his confidence back, he’s not scoring enough,” he said.

“Start scoring and tell me to shut up again!” he added.

As noted by , signing Osimhen will not be feasible in January after the striker decided to remain at Galatasaray until the end of the season. This decision angered Napoli amid Manchester United’s interest.

The London club were said to be leading the race for Gyokeres in November, but the rumours have gone quiet about their interest in the Swedish forward.

Maresca does not seem interested in signing a new striker in January and publicly declared that it could be time to give summer signing Marc Guiu more minutes.

“We have a young striker in Marc Guiu, who is doing very well in the Conference League. I didn't give him enough minutes in the Premier League to prove it. Hopefully, we can start to give him some minutes very soon,” he said.

Jackson links up with Nigerian rapper

Legit.ng reported that Jackson linked up with Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile at his home in London, and the two exchanged gifts after the New Year celebrations.

The Senegalese forward gave the Nigerian music act a signed Chelsea jersey, and he received a branded hoodie from the rapper's clothing line production.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng