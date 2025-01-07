John Obi Mikel has come for Nicolas Jackson again, raising concern over the striker's lack of cutting-edge

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has reignited his feud with striker Nicolas Jackson after he hit a rough patch in front of goal, which in turn has put the team in a bad run.

The Blues are winless in four games, picking up just two points from a possible 12 and have dropped from being a title contender to battling to secure a top-four spot.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel noted that the major problem that has put the team in a bad run is the lack of goals, claiming the attackers are not clinical enough.

He particularly was not impressed with Jackson’s recent form and reiterated that the club should sign another clinical forward to provide support.

Legit.ng looks at four strikers Chelsea can consider to keep their season aspirations in check.

Four strikers Chelsea can sign

1. Victor Osimhen

Mikel name-dropped his compatriot as one of the strikers who could keep Chelsea’s season on track. The club tried to sign Osimhen in the summer, but time was insufficient to complete the deal. This won't be easy after Football Italia reported that the striker had told Napoli he would remain at Galatasaray until the end of the season, despite interest from other clubs, including Manchester United.

2. Viktor Gyokeres

The Swedish hitman is on the radar of many top European clubs and could leave Sporting during this window if any club activates his £60 million release clause. The Blues were reportedly favourites to sign him in November, but the rumours have faded. Manchester United are one of the clubs who could sign him, taking advantage of having his former manager, Ruben Amorim.

3. Benjamin Sesko

Sesko was one of the strikers Chelsea considered in the summer, but the Slovenian opted against a transfer and signed a new contract with the German club RB Leipzig. He is available for around £55 million, but the Blues will face competition from London rivals Arsenal, which are also interested in the 21-year-old.

4. Johnathan David

According to The Athletic, Chelsea held talks with the Canadian striker’s representative, but the discussions did not progress to club-to-club level. David is free to negotiate pre-contract with other clubs this January, with his contract set to expire in June 2025. He could be available at a cut price this winter, making it a good opportunity for Chelsea to pounce.

Maresca unimpressed with Chelsea’s attack

Legit.ng reported that Enzo Maresca was unimpressed with Chelsea's attack for creating too many chances and scoring nine during their 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town.

The Italian manager was not impressed even though he blamed everyone in the attack, including João Félix and Noni Madueke, and did not single out Nicolas Jackson only.

