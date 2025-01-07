Victor Osimhen has been on an enviable goalscoring run since his transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian attacker currently boasts a staggering 17 goal involvements in his 16 appearances for the Istanbul outfit

A Turkish football expert has detailed one crucial thing the Nigerian forward needs to improve on despite his brilliant goalscoring form

Victor Osimhen may be enjoying one of the most prolific goalscoring runs of his career, but it seems not everyone is entirely satisfied with the Galatasaray star’s performance.

The 26-year-old, who completed a loan move to the Istanbul club after a turbulent summer saga with Napoli, has been finding the back of the net with remarkable consistency.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Kayserispor and Galatasaray. Image: Sercan Kucuksahin.

Source: Getty Images

Since his September 2024 transfer to the Yellow and Reds, Osimhen has emerged as the Turkish Super Lig's most lethal striker, netting 13 goals, according to data from Fotmob.

Showcasing no signs of slowing down, he recently added another stunning goal to his tally with a brilliant strike against Göztepe.

However, despite this goal-scoring flurry, Turkish football expert Orlando Uluca has pointed out one area where the forward must improve to reach even greater levels of success.

Turkish expert names what Osimhen must improve on

Speaking in an interview captured by media outlet, Nexus Sports, the Turkish journalist highlighted that the Nigerian forward must improve his handling of offsides and reduce the number of times he is caught offside during matches.

The veteran journalist also emphasized that Osimhen could learn from his strike partner, Mauro Icardi, when it comes to positioning in the penalty area.

"Victor Osimhen should try to avoid being offside. He should take lessons from Icardi about positioning in the penalty area," he stated.

While these words may offer valuable advice to any striker, they come as somewhat of a surprise, especially given Osimhen’s excellent form and the fact that he has only been caught offside four times in his last four appearances.

Though many have suggested that Osimhen's performance against Göztepe could have been better, the call for additional offside training and more caution seems somewhat misplaced, especially considering the striker’s current form.

Nonetheless, how Osimhen responds to this new advice remains to be seen. The forward has often demonstrated a cheeky ability to silence critics through his celebrations and impressive on-field performances.

Napoli president slams Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has slammed Osimhen following reports of the forward rejecting a proposed move to Premier League outift, Manchester United.

The marquee striker has continued to be linked with the possibility of joining Ruben Amorim’s side. However, recently surfaced reports have hinted that the Nigerian forward has dismissed the option of leaving Galatasaray this winter transfer market

The former LOSC Lille star appears to have decided to complete the current campaign at the Istanbul outfit.

This decision by Osimhen has reportedly angered the Italian club president, who reportedly slammed the forward in a now-viral statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng