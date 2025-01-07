Victor Osimhen's immediate future continues to stir significant conversations following the opening of the winter transfer market

The Nigerian forward has reportedly rejected a transfer move to Manchester United in recent days

A report from parent club Napoli, continuing negotiations with the Premier League outfit, has persisted despite Osimhen's stance

While many anticipated that Victor Osimhen's future would become a hot topic in the winter transfer market, few could have predicted the current dynamics unfolding with his parent club, Napoli.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer of 2024, has continued to excel at the Istanbul club with his brilliant form in front of goal.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Goztepe at the RAMS Park Stadium in Istanbul. Image: Hakan Akgun.

Osimhen, who has racked up 17 goal involvements in his 16 appearances according to data courtesy of Fotmob, has since attracted a flurry of interest from several clubs across Europe.

Recently, Italian outlet, La Repubblica, reported that Manchester United made a bid for the forward. However, Osimhen personally rejected the proposed transfer.

This decision has reportedly upset many at Napoli, with president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, publicly criticising the Nigerian forward in a viral statement.

Despite Osimhen's stance on remaining at Galatasaray for the winter transfer window, reports have surfaced that Napoli is still negotiating with Manchester United over a potential move.

Napoli continues Osimhen negotiation with Man United

According to a report from Turkish outlet, Forza Cimbom, Napoli and Manchester United have continued negotiations over a potential transfer of Osimhen.

However, while it appears both parties are edging towards an agreement, convincing the Nigerian striker to sign with the Premier League outfit has proven difficult.

Osimhen has remained clear about his desire to finish the current season with Galatasaray. The forward has also expressed his ambition to help the club secure its 25th Super Lig title as well as the UEFA Europa League crown.

While it seems challenging for Napoli to secure a permanent transfer of Osimhen this winter, a move in the summer appears to be on the cards. The 26-year-old has not ruled out a permanent transfer during the summer window.

Napoli chief hints at Victor Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, De Laurentiis, has subtly provided a hint about what could become of Osimhen’s future.

The septuagenarian, while raging in fury, hinted that the forward could complete a permanent transfer to Galatasaray in the summer.

The Istanbul outfit has continued to explore ways to sign the Nigerian forward. President Dursun Özbek has stressed that the club will continue working on its accounting records to see if a transfer can be made feasible.

On several occasions, President Özbek has teased the idea of Osimhen staying for an extended period at the Istanbul club.

Whether Osimhen would wish to continue at the Yellow and Reds, however, remains a question only the forward—and perhaps his close circle—can answer. One thing that appears clear to many is that the forward is enjoying his stint at Galatasaray.

