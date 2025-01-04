Galatasaray kicked off 2025 with a Turkish Super Lig fixture against Champions League-chasing Göztepe

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, found the back of the net for the Yellow and Reds with a brilliant finish in the encounter

The goal, which has since stirred reactions across social media, sees Osimhen extend his goal tally at the Istanbul outfit to 13

Victor Osimhen wasted no time reminding fans of his exceptional talent with a clinical strike in Galatasaray's opening Turkish Super Lig fixture of the new year against Göztepe.

The Nigerian forward, whose name continues to feature prominently in transfer speculation across Europe, was on hand to score Galatasaray's first goal of 2025 from 12 yards out.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Goztepe RAMS Park Stadium. Image: Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Having ended 2024 with a brace against Kayserispor, the 26-year-old was presented with a golden opportunity to maintain his rich vein of form when defender Djalma Silva fouled Kaan Ayhan in the box.

Osimhen, never one to pass up a chance, confidently dispatched the resulting penalty, sending the ball down the middle with a cheeky yet composed finish past Polish goalkeeper, Mateusz Lis, putting his side ahead.

The goal not only gave coach Okan Buruk's team the lead but also extended Osimhen’s remarkable goal record with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward, now regarded as the most prolific centre-forward the Turkish club has seen in recent years, saw his goal involvement tally rise to 17 in just 16 appearances, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

While Osimhen is undoubtedly eager to add to his already impressive count, his latest strike has sparked a frenzy among fans, with many rushing to react to the sensational goal from the star Nigerian attacker.

Fans react to Osimhen's goal vs Gotzepe

@pascaliito shared his thoughts on Osimhen’s strike, commenting:

“New year and back hanging goals ❤️❤️”

@UOsemwenkh30116, clearly elated by the goal from the marquee forward, wrote:

“Osimeeeeeehn!!!! VO45 kickstarts the year with a statement!!”

@tioluwanimicfc, subtly suggesting Osimhen might be too good for the current Manchester United squad, commented:

“Omo, make Man Utd just look away abeg from this guy matter.”

@Lasoftxx, making an apparent joke rooted in African tradition, posted:

“Anyone surprised? Bro just comot village which day now 🤝😂”

@SimonOkolo2, seemingly a frustrated Manchester United fan, also wrote:

“Na every match Viktor dey score. Man U, snap this guy up.”

@MelvynSzn, rallying the Manchester United owners, shared:

“Ineos, please get this man 🥺 we need him.”

@Jerry1Shima, making a humorous comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo, posted:

“Even Ronaldo no do pass like this.”

Galatasaray would eventually seal maximum points in the hard-fought encounter, with a second-half strike from Yunus Akguns ensuring the victory for coach Buruk’s side.

Man United eyes Osimhen swoop

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Man United are keen on a deal to sign Osimhen.

The Premier League outfit is reportedly eyeing a swap deal involving the Nigerian and Marcus Rashford.

So far, Napoli appears interested in the deal and is expected to be open to the transfer happening as early as the winter transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng