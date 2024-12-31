Ipswich vs Chelsea saw the Blues' title race dashed after the home side defeated the visitors at Portman Road

Liam Delap scored from the spot in the 12th minute before Omari Hutchinson sealed the win in the 53rd

The victory took Ipswich to 18th position on the standings, while Chelsea dropped down to fourth on the table

Chelsea's chances of winning this season's Premier League title hang in the balance after losing to Ipswich Town on Monday night, December 30.

The Blues have failed to win in any of their last three league matches, ending the first half of the season with a 2-0 defeat away to relegation-threatened Ipswich.

Enzo Maresca's side was flat throughout the encounter, as they were outplayed for most of it.

They were within two points of table-toppers Liverpool on December 15, but they have only managed one point in three matches since then.

Following the loss, Chelsea drop down to fourth spot on the standings, 10 points behind Liverpool and having played one game more than the leader.

Liam Delap opened the scoring from the spot in the 12th minute, and then former Chelsea product Omari Hutchinson sealed the victory with a stunning strike in the 53rd.

Victory got Ipswich to move one place up the standings to 18th and handed Chelsea’s title hopes another blow.

Enzo Maresca brands it 'strange game'

An unimpressed Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, lamented the number of begging chances missed by the strikers. He said via NBC Sports:

“Strange game in terms of creating many chances and we could’ve scored many, but they saved goals on the line or great saves from the keeper.

"We could do many things better, like defend better in some moments.”

“We had chances with Joao [Felix] and Noni [Madueke], so it’s not about the striker. Sometimes you create chances and it doesn’t go for you.”

Sports Star reports that the manager maintained that the Blues have had a good run so far, but expressed disappointment that they could have been better positioned.

He added:

“We expected this kind of moment in the season. This type of moment, it is almost impossible to have a season without this. Not anyone in this room expected us to be where we are. It also shows we are far from competing consistently and being there with the best teams in England. We have to be satisfied where we are ,but we need to improve.”

“We made four changes from the last game because they all deserve to play. Now we’ve finished the first part of the season, no one expected us to be where we are."

