English Premier League club Manchester United are said to be exploring a possible swap-deal involving Marcus Rashford and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Red Devils are desperately in search of a striker as manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly unimpressed with Rasmus Hojlund's and Joshua Zirkzee's finishing.

Rashford, who has managed just 4 goals in 15 Premier League matches this season, might be saying goodbye to Old Trafford.

He has fallen down the pecking order under the new manager, having failed to make matchday squads.

United continue to explore options regarding the 27-year-old's future, and Team Talk reports that an intriguing deal is being considered with Napoli.

Striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could head to the Theatre of Dreams, while Rashford moves to the Diego Maradona Stadium in Italy.

However, the report noted that such a potential deal is unlikely to occur in the January transfer window.

Kvaratskhelia seems ready to extend his current deal with Napoli, but should that fail in the coming months, the Georgian will consider other options.

Osimhen linked with Manchester United

United will continue to monitor the player's situation even though they are on the chase of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international, who is valued at €75million, would be a bargain transfer for Manchester United.

He is halfway through a season-long loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray, but a clause allows him to leave.

Osimhen has continued to get goals for Galatasaray, attracting interest from several clubs in Europe.

According to Team Talk, a major change is needed within the United squad should Amorim hope to compete for titles.

The new manager has a distinctive playing style that has proved successful at his former club, Sporting Lisbon.

Osimhen told to consider Chelsea

Meanwhile, UK-based football administrator and coach David Doherty believes Chelsea is the best destination for the Super Eagles striker.

Doherty, who is the founder of Team Nigeria UK, minced no words when he said 'NO' to the Victor Osimhen to Manchester United links. He told Legit.ng:

"It's a no no.. I thought reports suggest he is not moving this January window in a bid to win laurels with Galatasaray. I think Chelsea is the best fit for him and not Manchester

"However if he decides to go Manchester utd, good luck to him and wish him all the best."

Carney Chukwuemeka linked with Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian side Napoli could give out-of-favour Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka a lifeline in the January transfer window.

With the 21-year-old unable to break into the Blues' starting lineup since his arrival in 2022, Antonio Conte is prepared to bring the forward to Italy.

The Nigeria-eligible star has managed five appearances so far this season.

