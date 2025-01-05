Victor Osimhen has refuted claims he tried to influence a Super Eagles teammate to join him at Galatasaray

Osimhen has been one of the best players in Turkey since joining the Istanbul giants from Napoli in September

Galatasaray are bidding to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and have been linked with another Nigerian

Victor Osimhen’s inspiring form for Galatasaray has sparked a sudden interest in Nigerian players from top European clubs especially those in Turkey.

The 26-year-old forward is among many Nigerians including Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, and Alex Iwobi who have uplifted their teams with their spectacular performances.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been strongly linked with a move to Galatasaray and fans believe Victor Osimhen will play a key role in bringing the defender to the club. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and created five assists in all competitions for Galatasaray this season, making him one of the influential members of Okan Buruk’s squad.

Galatasaray have been linked with some superstars ahead of the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad as they push to win the Turkish Super Lig and the UEFA Europa League this season.

Nigerian defender Bright Osayi-Samuel is one of such players who has been linked with the Istanbul giants and some fans are hoping Osimhen would have influenced Galatasaray.

Osimhen denies urging teammate to join Galatasaray

Meanwhile, Osimhen has denied any involvement in the recent rumours linking Super Eagles teammate Osayi-Samuel to Galatasaray in the January transfer window.

Osayi-Samuel is set to become a free agent when his current deal with rivals Fenerbahce expires at the end of the season, as both parties are yet to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Osimhen has however denied trying to convince the ex-Blackpool defender to join him at Galatasaray when he was quizzed about the future of his Super Eagles teammate.

"Osayi is my friend. We talk but not about this issue". Osimhen was quoted by Soccernet

Osayi-Samuel was part of the Super Eagles team alongside Osimhen who won the silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria.

Where does Osayi-Samuel’s future lie?

Osayi-Samuel could be heading back to England this January after being linked with some Premier League clubs following his contract situation at Fenerbahce.

The Nigerian defender was spotted in the stands watching Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Arsenal on December 21, amid speculation linking him with a winter move to the Eagles.

Osayi-Samuel, who started his career in England, has seven goals and 14 assists in 157 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce since joining from Queens Park Rangers in January 2021.

Man United lose interest in Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United appears to have given up on their pursuit of Osimhen and are said to be exploring a possible swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead.

The Red Devils were initially rumoured to be after Osimhen and had proposed to swap struggling Rashford for the Nigerian striker with the aim of boosting their attack for the remainder of the season.

Osimhen has reiterated he has no interest in leaving Galatasaray mid-season but the Nigerian forward has a clause in his contract with Napoli that allows any interested club to trigger it.

