A former Super Eagles star has opened up on how tiny details denied him signing for Premier League giants Arsenal and other top European clubs in the early 2000s.

Nigerian footballers have become top stars in the European leagues, but it has not always been like this, as some of the previous generations have struggled to break through.

Furo Iyenemi playing for Nigeria against South Africa at AFCON 2000. Photo by Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are the top stars and well-respected Nigerian footballers in Europe, changing the narrative and perspective around Nigerian footballers.

Iyenemi speaks on failed Arsenal move

Former Super Eagles defender Furo Iyenemi has opened up on why his proposed move to Arsenal collapsed after spending three months on trial at the London club.

“It was true,” he told OmaSports when asked if he nearly joined Arsenal. “But not only Arsenal, I went to a lot of clubs. I was in Arsenal for three months and knew I was going to sign, because the agent that took me there has players already.

“I just finished playing at AFCON in 2000. Arsene Wenger watched the tournament. Kanu, who was my friend, was already at Arsenal and was followed by the club.

“After everything, they sent for me. I went to Arsenal when they had a very good team, Emmanuel Petit, Vieira, Henry, Overmars and co, not the team now.”

“Everything was going well and I knew I was going to sign, judging by my performance, but then I did not have my nationality, I was expecting it because I must serve my nationality to get a work permit,” he added.

He could have had another opportunity in London with West Ham but claimed he left it to avoid getting into a scandal because both teams are local rivals.

“I was there with Kanu, I lodged in a hotel and, sometimes, after training, we'd go to Kanu’s home, we were very good. I left Arsenal,” he said.

“Kanu and I went to Ben Iroha who was playing at Watford, but then he had an injury and was hosting a party. There, I met John Fashanu. He called me aside, and we talked.

“He proposed to me Harry Redknapp, who was at West Ham, claiming he could recommend me and I would be signed immediately, and I was willing to play.”

“Then they had the late Marc Vivien Foe, who came from Lyon to West Ham and we played at the Nation's Cup together. I trained with West Ham for a week before Foe called me and told me it could be a scandal if I'm found out I was with West Ham,” he concluded.

He added that race played a part in how things went for the previous generation, and he is happy that black players are getting opportunities at top teams today.

As noted by Transfermarkt, his career started declining after the failed move in 2000, and even though he retired in 2007, his active years were in the 90s.

Mikel explains Osimhen's failed Chelsea move

Legit.ng previously explained that Mikel Obi explained Victor Osimhen’s failed Chelsea move after the Napoli star joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

The former Super Eagles captain claimed time was the only factor against the deal. According to his knowledge of the negotiation, there was an agreement.

