Kelechi Iheanacho has continued to struggle since his move to Spanish club Sevilla last summer

The Nigerian international is set for a potential exit as the club manager discloses the current status of the player

English club Watford are negotiating a possible loan deal for the Nigerian international, who had a decent stint at Leicester City

Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta has disclosed the current situation of Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho, who is struggling at the club.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Spanish outfit last summer, has made just nine league appearances for the club without a goal.

Reports have it that he could be on his way out of the La Liga club before the January transfer window closes.

A struggling Kelechi Iheanacho could depart Sevilla in the January transfer window. Photo: JM Fernández.

Although he has scored three goals in the Copa Del Rey, the lack of consistent playing time continues to fuel his possible exit from the club, MSN reports.

Speaking before their La Liga clash away at Almeria, the manager confirmed that several clubs are interested in the Super Eagles star.

Pimienta said:

"The only thing I can say about Kelechi is that after the holidays, in the first training session.

"He had a small problem and it is true that he has offers from other clubs. Right now it is not a serious injury.

"It is just some minor problems that he has, and he could not train yesterday. He has not trained today and he will not be able to travel for tomorrow’s game.

"We do know that he has offers from other clubs, I don’t know if they are really interested, at least. I don’t know if this will end up happening or not. However it is true that he cannot travel due to some minor problems.”

Watford interested in Iheanacho

Meanwhile, the former Manchester City forward could be making a return to English football.

It was gathered that Sevilla have received a short-term offer from Sky Bet Championship club Watford for the star, FLW reports.

The Hornets are proposing a loan deal for the former Leicester City striker for the rest of the season.

Watford have been poor in front of goal this season, and manager Tom Cleverly believes Iheanacho's experience with City and Leicester can help them solve this problem.

They are ninth in the Championship standings, three points outside the promotion playoffs bracket. Sevilla are open to letting him leave in January but with the right offers.

Recall that the forward played at Leicester City between 2017 and 2024 where he scored 61 goals in 232 matches across competitions.

Watford will hope he can replicate the same form if they eventually sign him.

