Alex Iwobi is optimistic the Super Eagles will still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite starting poorly in the qualifiers

The Super Eagles run the risk of missing two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments since their last appearance in 2018

The Super Eagles have garnered just three points from their opening four games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Alex Iwobi has explained the Super Eagles' strategy to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World despite many supporters ruling the team out after a poor start in the qualifiers.

Nigeria were considered favourites to pick up a World Cup ticket when the draws for the qualifiers were conducted having been paired with South Africa, Rwanda, Benin, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

After four rounds of matches, the Super Eagles are yet to win a single game, languishing in fifth position with just three points from a possible 12 projected, per FIFA.com

The three-time African champions are four points behind leaders of Group C Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin who have all garnered seven points while Lesotho are fourth on five points.

The Super Eagles are condemned to win their remaining matches in order to keep any hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Iwobi shares World Cup plan

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has disclosed that the Super Eagles will fight tooth and nail to make sure that they qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking to the BBC, the 28-year-old says there is little or no margin for errors when the World Cup qualifiers resume in March and that the team will go war in the remaining games.

"Everyone wants to experience the World Cup - it's the best and biggest competition in the world," he said.

"We know it's not going to be easy because every team in Africa wants to qualify.

"It's basically like going to war every game, but we'll put up a fight and try and see what we can do. We're all hungry and motivated."

Nigeria’s next game in the qualifiers will be away at Rwanda and a win for the Super Eagles in Kigali will take them within one point of the Group C leaders.

Pinnick confident Super Eagles can qualify

Meanwhile, former Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has also backed up Iwobi's claims that the Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Council member disclosed that the current Super Eagles squad wants to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians by winning the World Cup ticket.

“Trust me, they do not want to be where they are now. They want to succeed, move beyond it, and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.” Pinnick was quoted by The Sun Nigeria.

Pinnick drops hint on next Nigeria coach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pinnick has disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation will soon announce the next coach for the Super Eagles after several months without a permanent manager.

The former NFF president confessed that the delay in appointing a new coach has been down to financial reasons which has now been resolved.

