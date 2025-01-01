Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray has been regarded as one of the best in the summer window

The Nigerian forward has become a key member of Okan Buruk’s team after only a few months in Turkey

Osimhen has made 17 goal contributions in 15 appearances for Galatasaray this season

Galatasaray has struck gold with the acquisition of Victor Osimhen following the striker’s impact since joining the Istanbul giants in the summer.

The 26-year-old forward has instantly become a key member of Okan Buruk’s team, endearing himself to the club’s large fanbase with his impressive performances on the pitch.

Victor Osimhen is the leading goalscorer for Galatasaray this season with 12 goals in 15 matches in all competitions. Photo by Anadolu

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has netted 12 goals and contributed five assists in just 17 appearances for Galatasaray, emerging as the club’s highest goal scorer this season.

The Nigerian forward’s great form has been key in helping the Istanbul giants push for the Super Lig and Europa League titles after wrapping up the first half of the season in a good position.

Osimhen has vowed to help Galatasaray win trophies this season after assuring the club of staying until the end of the 2024/25 campaign despite numerous interests in him from various European top clubs.

Turkish legend hails Osimhen’s signing

Meanwhile, former Turkish player, Tanju Colak, has hailed Galatasaray for signing Osimhen after being impressed by the forward’s instant impact in the team.

The former Golden Shoe winner described Osimhen’s transfer as a masterstroke for the Istanbul giants while praising the forward’s exceptional abilities, per All Nigeria Soccer.

"A correct and beautiful transfer. The most important thing is Osimhen's adaptation to the team and Istanbul. He is a leader and top scorer who loves his job, works hard even in training.

"He is very smart, his superiority in aerial balls, his dribbling, his shots, his ability to easily enter goal positions, his pressing, his ability to come and get the ball even in corners show that he is a very important and special player. He achieved good statistics."

Galatasaray and Osimhen seem like a match made in heaven and many of the club supporters are pleading to the board to make his loan spell from Napoli permanent at the end of the season.

Osimhen vows to win trophies with Galatasaray

Osimhen is also looking forward to winning multiple titles with Galatasaray this season after returning from his short Christmas break ahead of the second half of the season.

The Nigerian forward has renounced rumours linking him with a January move away from the Turkish giants as he says he is committed to the club until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Galatasaray currently sits atop the Super Lig standings, eight points clear of second place Fenerbahce, and has already secured a spot in the Europa League knockout stages.

Galatasaray celebrates Osimhen with birthday cake

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is a fan favourite at Galatasaray, and the Turkish club recently celebrated the Nigerian forward's birthday with a heartfelt gesture that has gone viral.

Osimhen was greeted with a big surprise when he returned to training after a short Christmas break, as the Turkish club celebrated and presented a giant cake to the player to celebrate his 26th birthday.

