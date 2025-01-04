Victor Osimhen has fast grown into the poster boy of Galatasaray following his loan transfer from Italian Serie A outfit, Napoli

The Nigerian forward is often the most celebrated of his current teammates, especially considering the barrage of goals he continues to score

A Turkish football expert has recently criticised the Napoli loanee for stealing the spotlight from his Brazilian teammate

While Victor Osimhen might have grown to be the delight of many at Turkish club Galatasaray, there remain a few who harbor reservations about the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen, who has continued to grow from stride to stride since his summer loan switch, has since taken over the spot as the face of the Istanbul outfit.

Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi. Image: Burak Kara.

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old, with his 16 goal involvements in 15 appearances for Galatasaray, according to data courtesy of Fotmob, is often showered with the most praise by the media and fans amid all the Galatasaray players.

However, while there appears to be nothing wrong with the praises and encomiums meted to Osimhen, a Turkish football expert has aired his reservations about them, stressing that he is taking the spotlight off Brazilian midfielder, Gabriel Sara.

Turkish journalist slams praises meted to Osimhen

In an interview captured by Habersarikirmizi, HT Spor commentator, Cem Dizdar, questioned the disparity in recognition between two key Galatasaray players.

"Everyone talks about Victor Osimhen scoring too many goals, but why doesn’t anyone talk about Gabriel Sara’s assists?" Dizdar asked.

"Osimhen is a showcase player, and that’s why he receives all the praise. But Gabriel Sara delivered pinpoint crosses in the Beşiktaş match that were remarkable."

Dizdar also highlighted Sara's early contributions to the season, noting the scepticism he faced due to the hefty transfer fee Galatasaray paid and his background in England’s second-tier Championship.

"He contributed two assists. At the beginning of the season, many were prejudiced because of the money he was paid and because he came from the Championship," Dizdar added.

On a personal level, despite being Galatasaray's record signing, Sara has been nothing short of sensational since his transfer.

The Brazilian has been involved in eight goal involvements in 23 appearances for the Istanbul club since his €18 million move from Norwich City last summer.

Sara has continued to receive praise for his overall impressive performances, with even Osimhen taking to social media to commend the 25-year-old for his brilliant displays.

Dizdar, stressing his point, pointed out that while Osimhen continues to attract the limelight as one of Europe’s most exciting African forwards, there should be more balanced recognition for both players, emphasising the critical role Sara has played in Galatasaray’s season so far.

Conte speaks on Lukaku amid Osimhen’s comparison

Legit.ng in another report detailed Antonio Conte backing Romelu Lukaku amid the endless criticism and comparison to Osimhen.

The Italian tactician, visibly frustrated, hit out at the media personnel while stating that he is more concerned about the collective than individual performances.

The 55-year-old also stressed his delight with the Belgian attacker despite his evident struggle in front of goal.

