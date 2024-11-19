Manchester United have signaled their seriousness in signing Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen next summer

The Red Devils have offered Napoli a play plus cash deal to tempt the Italians to a deal for the Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli on a permanent deal next summer when his Galatasaray loan ends

Manchester United are in search of a new striker and have set their sights on signing Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen next summer.

The 25-year-old forward, who is presently on loan at Galatasaray, has been widely tipped to leave Napoli next summer after falling out with the 2022/23 Italian champions.

Victor Osimhen has been widely tipped to join a new club next season when his loan spell at Galatasaray ends. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has reignited his career since moving to Turkey as the Nigerian forward has instantly become a fan favorite, netting eight goals and four assists in just nine appearances for Galatasaray, Transfer Markt reports.

The forward’s resurgence has sparked a transfer tussle between top European clubs, including Manchester United, Newcastle, and Chelsea who have signaled an interest in the Nigerian.

Galatasaray is desperate to keep Osimhen at the club when his loan spell expires as the Turkish club is considering several ways to raise funds to sign the 25-year-old forward.

Man United offer player plus cash

Meanwhile, Manchester United have lodged a player-plus-cash bid for Osimhen, with Joshua Zirkzee included in the offer following his underwhelming start to life in the Premier League, Football Transfers reports.

Since joining Manchester United from Bologna in July, Zirkzee has only scored one goal and has not started any of the Red Devils' last five league games.

However, Napoli has yet to accept Manchester United's offer, and rumours suggest that Osimhen may only be permitted to leave the Serie A club on a permanent basis if his €75 million release clause is fully paid.

Galatasaray coach hints on Osimhen’s next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has shed light on Victor Osimhen's loan move and his future at the Turkish champions when his loan spell expires in the summer.

Buruk disclosed there’s a release clause in the forward’s contract and the key decision lies with the player.

The Galatasaray manager also noted Osimhen has reiterated his desire to stay with the club although that clause holds little significance if he wishes to stay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng