Victor Osimhen has confirmed he will stay at Galatasaray until the end of the season despite interest from other clubs

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions after leaving Napoli after failing to secure permanent moves to top European clubs

A former Fenerbahce and Galatasaray star has applauded the club's decision to sign the player on a season-long loan

Galatasaray's decision to sign Victor Osimhen on a season-long loan from Napoli during the summer of 2024 has earned praise from a former Turkish international player.

Osimhen was the hottest topic during the summer transfer window when he decided that his time at Napoli was over and he was seeking permanent moves away.

Napoli botched his proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli due to excessive financial demands even after an agreement was reached with the Saudis on the final day.

The Nigerian was in negotiations with Premier League side Chelsea until the last minute of the transfer window, but an agreement could not be reached over personal terms.

The Turkish champions were alerted by George Gardi to an opportunity to sign the striker on a season-long loan until the end of the season, and they accepted it with both hands.

Colar lauds Osimhen’s impact at Galatasaray

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen wasted no time announcing himself to the Turkish league and has 17 goals contributions in 15 games in all competitions midway through the season.

Former Galatasaray and Fenerbahce star Tanju Colak has praised the striker’s impact in Istanbul since he completed the switch in September.

“A correct and beautiful transfer,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi. “A number 10 transfer who came when no one expected. The most important thing is Osimhen's adaptation to the team and Istanbul. He is a leader and top scorer who loves his job, and works hard even in training.

“He is very smart, his superiority in aerial balls, his dribbling, his shots, his ability to easily enter goal positions, his pressing, his ability to come and get the ball even in corners show that he is a very important and special player. He achieved good statistics.”

The former Lille forward’s future remains unresolved, with top European clubs still interested in signing him in January, even though he has openly stated his desire to stay in Turkey.

“Victor Osimhen will probably not leave during the break. Galatasaray will not let Osimhen go. I think Osimhen will continue with the same performance. His football friends also love and trust him very much.”

Sources close to the player have confirmed that he has turned down every approach for a January transfer and will remain at the RAMS Park and help Gala win titles.

Galatasaray's Osimhen vs Napoli's Lukaku in 2024

Legit.ng analysed how Galatasaray’s Osimhen compared to Napoli’s Lukaku in 2024 after both strikers completed the first half of the season at their new clubs.

Osimhen fared better than Lukaku and made the decision by the Italians to replace him with an older player look unwise every day. The Nigerian will be on the move again in the summer.

