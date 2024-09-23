Victor Osimhen helped Galatasaray defeat fierce rivals Fenerbahce 3-1 in his first Intercontinental derby

Osimhen provided a brilliant chest pass assist for former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens to make it 3-0

The Super Eagles striker has applauded the Belgian forward for completing the task after his incredible assist

Victor Osimhen praised a teammate after the striker provided a brilliant assist to help Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce in his first Intercontinental derby.

Osimhen started for Galatasaray against the rivals after missing the midweek match due to ineligibility as the match was postponed from when he wasn't registered.

Gala got one over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce 3-1 away from home and the Nigerian stood out with a brilliant assist to make it two in two games since he joined the club.

Osimhen sends message to Mertens

As noted by beIN Sports, Osimhen received a cross inside the box and used his chest to pass the ball into the path of Dries Mertens, who lifted it over the onrushing Dominic Livakovic.

The Super Eagles star is getting the most praise for the assist, but not many are giving accolades to the goalscorer for his instinct and technique in finishing it off in a tight spot.

However, the former LOSC Lille star is generous and applauds his former Napoli teammate for finishing the move and not letting the assist go to waste.

“It was a good assist, but Mertens scored the goal, so he is the real king,” the number 45 said, as quoted by Fanatik.

Mertens and Osimhen’s chemistry is not surprising as both have played together at Napoli for two seasons before the Belgian forward moved to Turkiye.

His former teammates’ presence in the team was key to his decision to join Turkey on loan, despite rejecting a similar approach from Premier League side Chelsea.

Osimhen sends message to fans

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent message to Galatasaray fans after he helped the team beat Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in his first Intercontinental derby.

The Nigerian forward applauded the travelling fans as a key element to their victory, claiming they are not just ordinary fans but a big part of the team.

